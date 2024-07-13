Amp summer concerts in full swing this month at Vail’s famed Ford Amphitheater

The Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater recently issued the following press release on its upcoming event schedule, including tonight’s (July 13) Portugal, The Man concert:

Vail, Colo., July 11, 2024—Live music in Vail is hitting its peak this month at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, Vail’s picturesque outdoor venue (locally referred to as The Amp). The venue boasts a stellar July lineup, and several shows still have limited lawn and pavilion seating, so get your tickets today!

Amp Summer Concerts is a summer-long music series that brings big acts and a wide range of genres, including rock, pop, country, bluegrass, comedy, and more, to Vail’s famous and friendly outdoor amphitheater.

July’s star-studded music lineup

Saturday, July 13

Portugal. The Man with special guests Tegan and Sara, and Snacktime

Over the past decade, Portugal. The Man has established themselves as one of rock’s most prized possessions and a live phenomenon, with over 1,600 shows under their belts and a storied reputation as festival favorites.

Sunday, July 14

Brothers Osborne

The reigning CMA and ACM Duo of the Year winners, John and TJ Osborne are leaders of a progressive and still classic school of country music and the faces of the new generation of Nashville.

Monday, July 15

Ziggy Marley with special guest Lettuce

The eldest son of Bob and Rita Marley, Ziggy has hewed his own path as a musical pioneer, infusing the reggae genre with funk, blues, rock, and other elements through mindful songcraft.

Tuesday, July 16

The Springsteen Experience – FREE

As part of the FREE Moe’s BBQ Hot Summer Nights concert series, THE SPRINGSTEEN EXPERIENCE is a non-stop adrenaline rush, a theatrical concert event like no other production in today’s replica-rock genre. This unique production includes vintage equipment and stage sets, multiple costume changes, and note-perfect renditions of Bruce’s most popular hits and lyrical gems.

Up next at The Amp

The music and events at The Amp continue well into the fall, with even more legends of music to come in August and September, including Slightly Stoopid, The Beach Boys, Walker Hayes, O.A.R., LEFTOVER SALMON, RAILROAD EARTH, YONDER MOUNTAIN STRING BAND (all in one night!), Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Indigo Girls and Amos Lee and more!

Find the full summer schedule at grfavail.com