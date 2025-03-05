After speech, Neguse calls out Trump’s ‘unconstitutional dismantling’ of federal agencies, workforce

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
U.S. House Assistant Minority Leader Joe Neguse, a Lafayette Democrat whose Colorado 2nd Congressional District stretches from the Front Range to Vail and most of Eagle County, Tuesday night issued a statement following President Donald Trump’s address to the Joint Session of Congress.
Neguse was accompanied by former United States Forest Service (USFS) Forestry Technician Mikayla Moors. He sought to uplift Moors’ story, as she was affected by the recent series of mass terminations conducted by the Trump Administration, despite her dedication as an accomplished civil servant. Here’s the full statement from Neguse:
“While the priorities of this administration no longer elicit surprise, it should nonetheless shock the conscience of the American people that the President continues to double-down on attempts to undermine the rule of law and our constitutional order. The policies he proposed this evening will increase the cost of living and deeply damage the quality of life for countless Americans, as will his unconstitutional dismantling of our federal agencies and workforce.
“In the face of what I believe to be another perilous moment for our republic, my focus will remain on uplifting the voices and interests of Coloradans and working to reverse the harm that President Trump, his administration, and Congressional Republicans are inflicting on hardworking families and individuals in our Front Range and Western Slope communities.”
Donna Snider
March 5, 2025 at 12:51 pm
I fully support your statements regarding Trump’s actions. The separation of powers between the executive, legal and legislative branches are how Democracy is preserved. President Trump is overreaching his authority to make decisions.
Stephen Foundoulis
March 5, 2025 at 8:09 pm
Thank God we in Colorado have Reps like Joe Neguse and Jason Crow. They are very aware of the extreme danger of losing our freedoms and way of life if we don’t act soon. We cannot allow the Trump regime to destroy our country. It’s All Hands On Deck starting this moment!
Terri Geer
March 5, 2025 at 2:45 pm
I agree. I have absolutely no idea why so many people seem to believe that it’s ok to violate our constitution as long as it’s Trump doing it. It isn’t.
Amanda Denzer
March 6, 2025 at 4:27 am
I am so grateful for the few people that still care about us citizens! Under Trump’s unruly and frankly, illegal rule, we are terrified. I truly believe Trump’s ultimate goal is to be a dictator to this country, under the guise of president. Every, or at least most of his executive orders are unethical or outright illegal. As was his dismantling the government and rebuilding it with his hand chosen pack of criminals. Please do whatever is possible to stop him and his unqualified administration before it’s too late!