After speech, Neguse calls out Trump’s ‘unconstitutional dismantling’ of federal agencies, workforce

U.S. House Assistant Minority Leader Joe Neguse, a Lafayette Democrat whose Colorado 2nd Congressional District stretches from the Front Range to Vail and most of Eagle County, Tuesday night issued a statement following President Donald Trump’s address to the Joint Session of Congress.

U.S. Rep. Neguse

Neguse was accompanied by former United States Forest Service (USFS) Forestry Technician Mikayla Moors. He sought to uplift Moors’ story, as she was affected by the recent series of mass terminations conducted by the Trump Administration, despite her dedication as an accomplished civil servant. Here’s the full statement from Neguse:

“While the priorities of this administration no longer elicit surprise, it should nonetheless shock the conscience of the American people that the President continues to double-down on attempts to undermine the rule of law and our constitutional order. The policies he proposed this evening will increase the cost of living and deeply damage the quality of life for countless Americans, as will his unconstitutional dismantling of our federal agencies and workforce.

“In the face of what I believe to be another perilous moment for our republic, my focus will remain on uplifting the voices and interests of Coloradans and working to reverse the harm that President Trump, his administration, and Congressional Republicans are inflicting on hardworking families and individuals in our Front Range and Western Slope communities.”