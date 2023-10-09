Acquisition rumors swirl like snow as Vail gears up for significant storm this week

A forecast for significant snow is in the air this week at Vail and Beaver Creek, as are swirling rumors Vail Resorts may be picking up Crans-Montana to add to its Swiss quiver of Andermatt.

Crans-Montana hosts an annual World Cup ski race, and would be a nice addition to the Broomfield, Colo., company’s acquisition in 2022 of Andermatt-Sedrun Sport AG. However, the Crans-Montana is far from a done deal and very much still in the rumor stage.

What is more certain is a dose of precipitation in the Eagle River Valley later this week, with opening dates a little over a month away.

“On Monday and Tuesday, the dry and warm autumn weather will continue,” Opensnow.com meteorologist Joel Gratz wrote Monday morning.

“On Wednesday, we’ll see some showers along with gusty winds. Then from Wednesday night to Friday morning, a strengthening storm will bring 4-8+ inches of snow to the northern and central mountains with snow falling as low as 7,000 feet. After that, we’ll transition back to a mostly warm and dry weather pattern for another week,” Gratz added.