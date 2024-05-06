85th Eagle County Fair and Rodeo tickets now on sale

Eagle County recently issued the following press release on tickets for the 85th annual Eagle County Fair & Rodeo in July:

Tickets for the 85th annual Eagle County Fair & Rodeo went on sale Wednesday, May 1. Celebrate the county’s western heritage and support youth education with 4-H shows, carnival rides, live music, delicious food vendors, and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Rodeo and Junior Livestock Auction. 4-H events begin in June, and the rodeo is scheduled for July 24-27. The Fair and Rodeo is held at the Eagle County Fairgrounds in Eagle, Colorado.

For the complete schedule of events and to purchase tickets visit the official website of the Eagle County Fair and Rodeo: https://eaglecountyfairandrodeo.com/

There are only two official sources for tickets–online and at the fairgrounds box office. For the past several years the rodeo has sold out every night. Purchase tickets in advance online to avoid disappointment. The best source for tickets is the official website.

Be aware of unauthorized sites and individuals selling our tickets as they may not be legitimate. Those reseller sites often pay for ads that place their website above ours so it is the first option to click. We are doing our best to stop this but unfortunately, it is not illegal. For more ticket buyer information and tips go here.

Each night of the rodeo features a different theme celebrating children, Western heritage, and patriotism. This year, Friday night will focus awareness on the mental health and behavioral health resources in our community. Eagle County is committed to ensuring people know how and where to access care when they need it.