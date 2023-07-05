5 must-have items for those passionate about playing the guitar

Do you consider yourself an avid guitar player who is passionate about your hobby? Just because you may not be a professional musician, doesn’t mean you take it any less seriously. Playing the guitar allows you to tap into your creative side and your emotions, and it can be a wonderful stress reliever. So, if you’re ready to feed into your love of guitars, here are five must-have items you’ll want to get your hands on.

A Guitar Tuner Is the Way to Go

It’s really easy to tell yourself that you can tune your guitar by ear and figure out if it sounds okay, but that’s not a very scientific approach. Today you can find a wide array of guitar tuners that are extremely user-friendly. There are even apps you can download that you can use for tuning. Prepare to be amazed at just how simple it is.

Upgrade to a Better-Quality Guitar Case

If you find yourself traveling with your guitar often, even if it’s just to a friend’s house, you want to be sure your guitar is always kept safe and secure. That is exactly what a guitar case does, on top of making it easier to carry and maneuver.

There are two main types of cases: hard cases and soft cases. Generally speaking, a soft case is easier to carry a guitar around in. Many of the soft cases also offer backpack straps which do a great job at distributing the weight evenly.

Invest in the Ultimate Guitar – a Fender

As a guitarist, you know better than anyone just how much weight the Fender brand carries. It’s probably the most widely known and respected make of guitar. So, if you want to give yourself the best of the best, you’ll want to shop Fender Custom Shop guitars and feel like a true professional musician while taking your skills to the next level.

All you have to do is take a look at the musicians who have famously used Fenders and you’ll realize you are in very good company. Those musicians include:

Jimi Hendrix

Jeff Beck

David Gilmour

Bonnie Rait

Kurt Cobain

Stevie Ray Vaughan

Elvis Costello

Keith Richards

J. Mascis

Always Have Spare Strings on Hand

Just because your strings may not have broken yet, doesn’t mean it won’t happen. Strings can break and they can also wear down and just need replacing. That’s why it’s smart to have extra strings on hand so you’re prepared. Your guitar case may even have a pocket or pouch for storing them.

A Toolkit Can Address a Number of Issues

Professional guitarists will also attest to how important a tool kit is. Beginners may not go much further than changing the strings, but if you’re a guitar enthusiast, you’ll have a lot more need for a tool kit. These tool kits tend to contain a Phillips screwdriver, small wire cutters, wrenches and more. Look for one with its own carrying case so you can keep it organized all in one place.

All of these must-have items will help you take your passion for guitar to the next level of appreciation and convenience.