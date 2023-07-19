35th annual Beaver Creek Art Festival welcomes nearly 100 local, visiting fine artists Aug. 4-6

Vail painter Max Rowe finds inspiration in skiing and Colorado’s expansive outdoors. His illustrative brushstrokes, thrown acrylic paint techniques and unique perspective bring vibrancy and motion to each vivid painting.

Organizers of the annual Beaver Creek Art Festival recently issued the following press release on the 35th edition of the popular event, scheduled for Aug. 4-6:

BEAVER CREEK/AVON, CO (July 14, 2023) – Nearly 100 fine artists from around the country are bringing thousands of hand-made, original works of fine art to the beautiful Beaver Creek Resort during the 35th Annual Beaver Creek Art Festival. The annual, summertime tradition returns for three, admission-free days August 4 – 6.

Visitors are guaranteed to discover what they are looking for at this premier festival, whether their passions are for brilliant diamonds and one-of-a-kind paintings; superbly produced glasswork; or an art deco sculpture. Patrons will enjoy interacting with the artists on site all weekend, and discovering the creative processes and inspirations behind every piece.

Presented by Howard Alan Events (HAE), producer of the nation’s finest juried art shows, the Beaver Creek Art Festival features an extensive selection of original, handcrafted artwork created by hundreds of different applicants. An independent panel of experts carefully evaluates each submission to ensure a high quality, and wide variety of mediums and price points are available during the event. Guests may park in the lower lots located along Highway 6 and ride the free shuttle up to Beaver Creek Village.

The 35th Annual Beaver Creek Fine Art Festival is part of HAE’s 2023 Colorado Summer of Art Tour which concludes with the newest showcase during the Steamboat Springs Festival of the Arts on August 12 – 13.

FOR CALENDARS

WHAT: 35th Annual Beaver Creek Art Festival

WHEN: Friday, August 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, August 5 and Sunday, August 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE: 76 Avondale Lane, Avon, CO 81620

COST: Free and open to the public

WEBSITE: www.artfestival.com

CONTACT: info@artfestival.com or 561-746-6615



FESTIVAL AT-A-GLANCE: