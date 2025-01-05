2025 Bloch & Chapleau Winter Races kick off with Beaver Creek Uphill and Skimo

The Vail Recreation District recently issued the following press release on the first 2025 Bloch & Chapleau Winter Races of the season, starting with the Beaver Creek Uphill and Skimo Race on Jan. 12:

The Vail Recreation District is excited to kick off the 2025 Bloch & Chapleau Winter Races with the Beaver Creek Uphill and Skimo Race! This race takes place on Sunday, Jan. 12 at 7 a.m. This event features an uphill and skimo competition. Choose between the uphill (only the ascent is timed) or skimo/boardmo (both the ascent and descent are timed). Registration is open now at vailrec.com!

Racers may use any means to climb the mountain (snowshoes, skis, splitboards or winter running devices). Skis or a snowboard, metal edges and a helmet are required to compete in the skimo and boardmo competitions. Despite being called a skimo, there is no boot pack and only one transition.

Race categories include: Uphill Ski/Splitboard, Uphill non-ski/splitboard, Skimo & Boardmo. Age groups are: 19 and under; 20-39; 40-59; 60 and over.

The uphill route will ascend approximately 2,100 vertical feet from the base of Centennial Lift to Spruce Saddle Lodge on Haymeadow and Gold Dust. The downhill route takes participants on Latigo. The course is subject to change based on grooming, snow conditions and snowmaking operations. View the course map here.

Due to safety concerns, participants who have not reached the top of Gold Dust by 8:15 a.m. will be turned around and the uphill finish line will close at 8:30 a.m. sharp.

The Centennial Gondola will open at 8:30 a.m. for uphill-only participants to download when they are finished.

After the race, participants will enjoy breakfast, awards and a raffle at Hawk’s Nest at the base of Beaver Creek.

Racers can park for FREE in the Elk Lot, the gate will be open from 5:30-7 a.m. and take the free shuttle up, or (space allowing) park in the garages located in Beaver Creek Village. Daily parking rates apply.

Carpooling is highly encouraged. Racers who carpool to the Elk lot with three or more people will be entered into a special raffle!

Sign up early at vailrec.com/register and save! The cost for this race is $36 early bird/$42 week-of/$50 day-of for adults, and $25 early bird/$30 week-of/$37 day-of for students. Online registration will close at 3 p.m. on Jan. 11. Day-of registration will take place in Beaver Creek at Hawk’s Nest. There is no series registration; registration is required for individual events. All registrants will need to sign a Vail Resorts waiver for this race.

Looking to register in person and pick up your bib before the event? We will be at CrippleCreek Backcountry in Avon on Saturday, Jan. 11 from 4 to 6 p.m. Cripple Creek is offering 20% off rentals when you show your race bib!

Following the Beaver Creek Uphill and Skimo Race, the 2025 Bloch & Chapleau Winter Races continue with the Arrowhead Uphill and Skimo Race on Sat, Jan. 25. Then, the iconic Vail Mountain Winter Uphill returns on Sun, Feb. 9, where skiers, snowboarders and winter runners will tackle 2,200 vertical feet of groomed trails to reach Eagle’s Nest.

Need to work on your skinning skills? Join us for the Beginner Skin Skiing Clinic on Wed, Feb. 26 at 4 p.m., at Meadow Mountain. The clinic will go over basic skin track skills and will include a preview of Saturday’s race course. The cost is $25; preregistration is encouraged.

Then, we head to Minturn for the Meadow Mountain Skimo & Snowshoe on Sat, March 1. Finally, join us for the festive and fun Krueger Family Shamrock Shuffle Snowshoe & Running Race on Sat, March 15, celebrating St. Patrick’s Day!