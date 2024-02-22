2024 Mountains of Music lineup announced for GoPro Mountain Games

The Vail Valley Foundation recently issued the following press release announcing the music lineup for the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail in June:

Vail, Colo., Feb. 22, 2024 – The beautiful setting of the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, aka “The Amp,” will host an amazing weekend of concerts on Thursday-Saturday of the GoPro Mountain Games.

The concert series is part of the GoPro Mountain Games event, which brings more than 4,000 athletes and over 90,000 spectators to Vail, Colorado, for a four-day celebration of athletes, art, music and mountains.

Today, the nonprofit Vail Valley Foundation, which hosts the event, announced the concert lineup for the Mountains of Music series.

Tickets are on sale now at mountaingames.com.

“We’re fired up about this lineup for Mountains of Music, and also to offer these concerts at very reasonable ticket prices,” said Event Director Dave Dressman. “For Dispatch and Andy Thorn, it’s a return to our beautiful Amphitheater, where they no doubt have fond memories of absolutely amazing shows. For Xavier Rudd, this marks his 3rd appearance at the Mountain Games, however, he has never played at The Amp as both of his prior shows took place in Vail Village. We can’t wait to see their return, and to welcome new acts to come play what we hope will be very memorable shows in the unmatched environment and positive vibes of the GoPro Mountain Games.”

The Amp will kick things off June 6 with Australian singer and songwriter Xavier Rudd and opener Mike Love. June 7 features high-energy music festival favorites and co-headliners Lotusand Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country. On June 8, Leftover Salmon’s Andy Thorn & Friends will open for one of the most successful bands in the roots rock scene – Dispatch. This will be the only Colorado show for Dispatch in 2024.

Mountains of Music

Thursday, June 6

Xavier Rudd

Mike Love

General admission starts at $20.

Friday, June 7

Lotus

Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country

General admission starts at $35.

Saturday, June 8

Dispatch

Andy Thorn & Friends

General Admission starts at $49.

*Gates open at 6 p.m. each night, with the music starting at 7 p.m. Children 2 and under are admitted free and do not require a ticket. ALL TICKET SALES ARE FINAL. NO REFUNDS. NO EXCHANGES.

Daytime Music

Free daytime music sets will liven the vibe in Mountain House Gear Town (Vail Village) and The Hangout (Golden Peak) daily, Thursday through Sunday. The lineup includes a variety of highly talented local and regional bands including Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Revue, Rapidgrass, the Shakedown Family Band, Mama Magnolia, Daniel Rodriguez and many others. See the artist lineup and additional details atmountaingames.com/music.

Registration

Registration for the 22nd annual GoPro Mountains Games is now open for more than 30 athletic competitions across 11 disciplines, and more than $140,000 of prize money at stake! GoPro Mountain Games brings together some of the world’s most renowned professional athletes, amateur athletes, influencers, brand partners, artists, musicians, and outdoor enthusiasts in one place to create an epicenter of the mountain lifestyle.

Pick an event and register at mountaingames.com/register.