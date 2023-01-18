Widgetized Section

2023 Vail Recreation District winter races kick off at Arrowhead on Jan. 28

By
January 18, 2023, 10:57 am

The Vail Recreation District recently issued the following press release on its 2023 Bloch & Chapleau Winter Races:

The Vail Recreation District is excited to kick off the 2023 Bloch & Chapleau Winter Races with the fourth annual Arrowhead Uphill and Skimo Race! This race takes place on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 7 a.m. This event features an uphill and skimo competition. Choose between the uphill (only the ascent is timed) or skimo (both the ascent and descent are timed). Registration is open now at vailrec.com!

Racers may use any means to get up the mountain (snowshoes, skis, splitboards or winter running devices). Skis or a snowboard are required to compete in the skimo competition, as are metal edges and helmets. Despite being called a skimo, there is no boot pack and only one transition.

Race categories include: Uphill ski, Uphill splitboard, Uphill non-ski/splitboard and Skimo (up and down). Age groups are: 19 and under; 20-39; 40-59; 60 and over.

Participants will ascend approximately 1,700 vertical feet and just under two miles from the base of Arrowhead Village to the top of Arrow Bahn Express Lift. The uphill route will take participants up the Cresta and Pow Wow ski runs, and the downhill route will be Golden Bear. View a course map here and a parking map here. The Arrowhead chairlift will be available for uphill-only participants to download when they are finished.

After the race, participants will enjoy breakfast, awards and a raffle at Broken Arrow Restaurant at the base of Arrowhead.

Sign up early at vailrec.com/register and save! Cost for this race is $36 early bird/$42 week-of/$50 day-of for adults, and $25 early bird/$30 week-of/$37 day-of for students. Online registration will close at 3 p.m. on Jan. 27. Day-of registration will take place in Arrowhead Village. Please note that there is no series registration; registration is required for individual events.

Looking to register in-person and pick up your bib before the event? We will be at Alpine Quest Sports in Edwards on Friday, Jan. 27 from 4 to 6 p.m. 

Following the Arrowhead Uphill and Skimo Race, the 2023 Bloch & Chapleau Winter Races continue with the Meadow Mountain Skimo on Sat, Feb. 11. This is the truest backcountry experience in the 2023 winter races – come test your skills in Minturn! Then the iconic Vail Mountain Winter Uphill returns on Sun, Feb. 19, where skiers, snowboarders and winter runners will tackle 2,200 vertical feet of groomed trails to reach Eagle’s Nest. Finally, join us for the festive and fun Krueger Family Shamrock Shuffle Winter Running Race on Sat, March 18, celebrating St. Patrick’s Day!

In addition to the Bloch & Chapleau Winter Races, we’ll also be timing the Beaver Creek Snowshoe Series, so come on out for some snowshoeing fun! Races are at 10 a.m. on Sundays, Jan. 22, Feb. 12 and March 26. Get more info and register here.

Thank you to our 2023 winter racing sponsors: Bloch & Chapleau Attorneys at Law, First Bank, Howard Head Sports Medicine, The Steadman Clinic, Town of Minturn, Vail Resorts, Arrowhead, Dynafit, Alpine Wine & Spirits, 808 Distillery, Alpine Quest Sports, Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea, Cripple Creek Backcountry, the Krueger family businesses, USA Mountain Running, Swix, Optic Nerve and Montana Skins.

For more information on winter races, visit vailrec.com, contact the VRD Sports Department at 970-479-2280 or email sports@vailrec.com.

