Archetype Distillery opens Vail Village tasting room in Sitzmark Lodge

Archetype Distillery recently issued the following press release on the soft opening of its new tasting room at the bottom of the Sitzmark Lodge in Vail Village:

Archetype Distillery is announcing the soft opening of its Tasting Room in Vail Village. The new tasting room is at the bottom of the Sitzmark Lodge in Vail Village, creekside next to the International Bridge, and will offer guests innovative cocktails, tastings of its gin and vodka line-up, and elevated bar snacks. The Tasting Room is part of a larger operational move from Denver to the mountains as the team is also building out a distillery operation in Gypsum near the Eagle County Regional Airport. Bottles and merchandise will also be available at both locations.

“I was born in Denver but spent half my childhood in Vail. Coming back to this area feels like coming home,” explains Wade Murphy, co-owner of Archetype Distillery. “The built-in tourism base and welcoming community of Vail was a natural fit for our tasting room, and the opportunity to double our production capacity in Gypsum was a major factor.”

Murphy and Archetype Co-Owner and Master Distiller Michael Chapyak first launched Archetype in 2017 in Denver offering a unique concept—gin and vodka made from the free-run juice of grapes. Archetype will continue to have a presence throughout the state self-distributed and as the “Official Gin of Red Rocks,” a sponsorship the brand has held for two years. The award-winning spirits will also be available for delivery out-of-state through its website e-commerce.

“We feel the move towards Vail will give us access to the right audience, and set us up for growth,” said Chapyak. “This is a premium brand and we want to establish it in locations where people from around the world visit—whether that’s Red Rocks in Golden or the ski slopes in Vail.”

Just in time for the holidays and busy ski season, the Tasting Room is open Wednesday – Monday from 2 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Follow Archetype Distillery at archetypedistillery.com or on social media at @archetypedistillery for the latest on company updates.