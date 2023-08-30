15th anniversary of Hike, Wine & Dine to benefit local cancer causes set for Oct. 1

Vail Health recently issued the following press on the 15th anniversary of its annual Hike, Wine & Dine event to benefit the Vail Health Shaw Cancer Center and Jack’s Place:

The highly anticipated 15th-anniversary of Hike, Wine & Dine is back with a new date to capture the turning leaves at their peak. Taking advantage of the later peak fall foliage, this year’s event will be held on October 1, offering attendees a breathtaking backdrop of vibrant autumn colors.

Hike, Wine & Dine combines the beauty of nature with the culinary delights of the local community. Attendees will embark on a scenic family-friendly 5-mile hike with gourmet tasting stations hosted by some of the best local restaurants peppered along the trail. The event aims to not only provide a memorable experience for attendees but also to support two important causes – Vail Health Shaw Cancer Center and Jack’s Place, a cancer caring house. Now in its 15th year, the event has raised more than $1.5 million dollars for improving cancer care and providing a home-away-from-home for patients and their families during treatment.

“We are thrilled to announce the new date as we celebrate the 15th-anniversary Hike, Wine & Dine event which highlights the changing aspen trees,” said Dan Pennington, President of Vail Health Foundation. “As we embrace the beauty of autumn, Hike, Wine & Dine offers the perfect opportunity for our community to come together, sample delicious food, and support making a difference in the lives of cancer patients at the Shaw Cancer Center and Jack’s Place.

The gourmet tasting stations will feature carefully prepared samples from local restaurants known for their culinary excellence. From savory to sweet, attendees can expect a diverse range of flavors to satisfy their taste buds.

Building on last year’s successful Après Hike Party, the event concludes with live entertainment by local favorite Turntable Review, and additional food stations at the base of Beaver Creek. Attendees will also have the chance to learn more about the Shaw Cancer Center and Jack’s Place and the impact these organizations have on cancer patients. Tickets are available for the full hike, including breakfast, hike, tasting stations, and the Après Party. For those not interested in hiking, Après Hike Party tickets can be purchased separately.

Tickets and sponsorships for Hike, Wine & Dine are now available for purchase on HikeWineDine.com<http://www.hikewinedine.com>. Peer-to-peer fundraising returns this year, broadening the event to include family and friends around the country.

For more information about the event, including sponsorship and volunteer opportunities, please visit HikeWineDine.com<http://www.hikewinedine.com> or contact Robin Litt at events@vailhealth.org<mailto:events@vailhealth.org> or (970) 569-7573.