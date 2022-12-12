Westin hosting screening of Mission Mt. Mangart ski documentary

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa is excited to be hosting a screening of the award-winning ski documentary “Mission Mt. Mangart” on Wednesday, Dec. 21st.

Written, directed, edited and produced by Colorado filmmaker Chris Anthony, the documentary takes you through the 10th Mountain Division’s trailblazing efforts as world-class athletes creating an indelible legacy equally matched by their legendary heroism during WWII. Featuring an original scores by composer Carlo Nicolau & Anthony, the 70-minute documentary reveals the trials and tribulations of this heroic collective, consisting of most talented skiers & mountaineers of the day.

“Mission Mt. Mangart” was named the Best Historical Documentary at the 2021 Cannes World Film Festival and was nominated for the Cannes Grand Award in both 2021 & 2022.

Open to the public, the screening will start with the Star-Spangled Banner performed by Vail Valley musicians Terry Armistead & Joe Bianchi and will include a Q&A with Anthony. The event will benefit the Chris Anthony Youth Project as well as Youth Designed Skate park in Gypsum currently under design.

The screening will be held in The Westin Riverfront’s Riverside Ballroom, with the doors opening at 6 p.m. and the movie beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tickets range from $20 – $40. Advanced purchase is required here.

Food & drink will be available for purchase before and after the screening.

Anthony serves as the Resident Mountain Historian at The Westin Riverfront. A Colorado native and longtime Vail Valley resident, Anthony spent 28 years as a member of the Warren Miller film team as both a professional skier and host of the nationally-acclaimed film tour. A member of the Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame, Anthony is also the creator and co-producer the documentary “Climb to Glory: Legacy of the 10th Mountain Ski Troopers.”

For more information, please visit https://riverfrontdining.com/specials/.