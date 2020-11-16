White River National Forest Christmas tree permits available as of Nov. 15

The U.S. Forest Service last week issued the following press release on Christmas tree cutting permits in the White River National Forest starting Sunday, Nov. 15:

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. – Christmas tree cutting permits for the White River National Forest are available as of Sunday, Nov. 15.

Permits are available on-line from rec.gov, at area vendors, and curbside from White River National Forest offices by calling in advance. Visit www.fs.usda.gov/goto/whiteriver/christmastrees for complete details, including vendor locations and the rules and regulations for Christmas tree cutting.

“We are encouraging people this year to get their Christmas tree cutting permit on-line or from one of our nine vendors throughout the area,” said White River National Forest Recreation Event Coordinator Hillary Santana. “We are grateful to our local vendors for continuing to partner with us so we can provide broader access to permits, and we are excited about the new opportunity the on-line option brings.”

Permits are $10, with an additional $2.50 fee if you purchase on-line. Trees must be for personal use and there is a limit of five permits per person.

This year 4th and 5th graders are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit through the Every Kid in the Outdoors program. These free permits can be acquired on-line and at Forest Service offices by presenting a valid pass or paper voucher printed from the Every Kid Outdoors website: https://everykidoutdoors.gov/.

Plan ahead. Many forest roads close prior to or on Nov. 23. Motor Vehicle Use Maps detail this information. These maps are free and are available at Ranger Stations or on the Forest website: http://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/whiteriver/recreation.