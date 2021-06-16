Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa promotes Wendy Mallas to Director of Sales & Marketing

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley Tuesday issued the following press release on several staffing changes:

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley is excited to announce that it has promoted Wendy Mallas to the position of Director of Sales & Marketing.

The award-winning resort has also promoted Jing Butler to serve as Associate Director of Sales and hired Scott Copertino to serve as Dining Room & Banquet Manager.

Mallas joined The Westin Riverfront team in 2017 as a Leisure Sales Manager and has worked her way up to Director of Leisure Sales and now Director of Sales & Marketing. A graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University, Mallas previously spent nearly 20 years launching new properties for ski industry leader Vail Resorts, finally overseeing the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Vail. She also served as part of their international sales team.

Since joining The Westin Riverfront team, Mallas has been key to driving strong leisure sales through multiple avenues, including spearheading the creation of the Westin RECOVER program, a partnership with multiple Vail Valley medical facilities to host medical tourists. She also serves as the consortia liaison for the hotel’s affiliations with Marriott’s Luminous Program, American Express Fine Hotels and Resorts, and Travel Leaders Select Programs. A member of the Colorado Hotel & Lodging Association and the Vail Valley Partnership, Mallas is active in the Vail Valley community, volunteering with several non-profits, including the Vail Valley Salvation Army and Vitalant-Colorado.

Butler joined The Westin Riverfront in 2013 as an Executive Meetings Manager and has worked her way up to Sales Manager, Senior Sales Manager and now Associate Director of Sales. Butler is a Certified Hospitality Sales Professional who previously worked in sales & events at The Arrabelle at Vail Square and the Aloft Charleston Airport & Convention Center in South Carolina. A graduate of Switzerland’s IHTTI School of Hotel Management, Butler is known for her focus on securing group business and passion for taking care of clients.

Copertino comes to The Westin Riverfront from the Grand Hyatt Vail, where he most recently served as National Sales Manager. A graduate of the University of Connecticut, he previously spent more than nine years at the Vail Cascade Resort & Spa, rising from Front Office Manager to serve as the Director of Banquets.

“We were excited to be able promote these two passionate and creative sales leaders. I am confident that they are up for the challenge of driving new leisure, conference and event business while also delivering an exceptional guest experience,” said Westin Riverfront General Manager Kristen Pryor. “And we welcome Scott to our F&B team with his extensive experience at executing flawless Vail Valley events.”

Owned and managed by Colorado’s East West Hospitality, The Westin Riverfront offers 230 guest residences, each featuring a custom kitchen, five-piece bathroom, gas fireplace and Westin Heavenly Bed. Amenities at The Westin Riverfront include Spa Anjali, an Athletic Club offering 50+ group exercise classes weekly and a year-round outdoor pool and three infinity hot tubs. The resort is home to Maya, a modern Mexican kitchen created by Chef Richard Sandoval, which pours an extensive collection of more than 150 tequilas. Last winter, The Westin Riverfront launched the new Riverfront Market, which offers savory to-go meals & snacks along with a carefully curated selection of retail items. The resort also offers the Laps Pool Bar, a Starbucks and The Lookout Lobby Bar, which serves an extensive selection of craft cocktails & Colorado microbrews with seasonal live music.

Located in the heart of Colorado’s Vail Valley, The Westin Riverfront features more than 7,500 total square feet of banquet and meeting space, including the 4,000 square foot Riverside Ballroom with floor-to-ceiling windows highlighting stunning Beaver Creek Mountain views, plus a beautifully landscaped Wedding Lawn and a 2,000 square foot outdoor banquet terrace. Skiers & snowboarders can enjoy direct access to Beaver Creek Mountain via the Riverfront Express Gondola during the winter months and unparalleled access to hiking, biking, fly fishing, golf and more during the spring, summer & fall.

For more information on The Westin Riverfront, please visit www.westinriverfront.com or call 1-866-949-1616.