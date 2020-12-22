Vice President Pence reportedly returning to Vail for holidays

Vice President Mike Pence is headed back to the Vail Valley – this time for the Christmas holiday – various sources have reported to RealVail.com.

Mike Pence

Eighteen Secret Service agents reportedly have booked rooms at the Grand Hyatt Vail, with 30 more agents staying in other locations around the valley.

Ski instructors have reportedly been booked for the Pence party at nearby Beaver Creek Resort, and one source confirmed one of the vice president’s brothers has been spotted in town.

A military jet loaded with vehicles reportedly landed at the Eagle County Regional Airport on Tuesday. Pence is expected to come in on Air Force 2 on Wednesday.

County and local law enforcement officials referred inquiries to the office of the vice president. However, a recording on the line stated it was not a working number.

Vice President Pence visited Vail and stayed at the Lodge at Vail over the Memorial Day weekend in 2018.

Pence received an injection of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in a televised event on Friday. The White House has been hard-hit by the virus, including infections among Secret Service and other security personnel. Pence has never reportedly been infected by the coronavirus.

Pence is reportedly planning to head to the Middle East and Europe after his Jan. 6 vote in Congress that will certify the Nov. 3 U.S. election results in which President Donald Trump and Pence were voted out of office by approximately 7 million votes nationwide.

On Jan. 20 they will be replaced in the White House by former Vice President and President-elect Joe Biden and VP-elect Kamala Harris.

The Vail Valley for many years was home to the late President Gerald Ford, who built one of the first houses in Beaver Creek.

Besides Ford, past presidential visits included one from former President Bill Clinton in the 1990s. More recently, former President Jimmy Carter has held events in Vail, including the unveiling of a play about Camp David in 2015.

Carter’s Vice President, Walter Mondale, once lit Vail’s traditional Christmas tree to kick off the holiday season in the early 1980s.

Other vice presidents who visited Vail include Dick Cheney, Al Gore and Dan Quayle, who learned to snowboard at Vail.

During the Obama administration, former first lady Michelle Obama visited Vail with her daughters, Sasha and Malia. President Barack Obama did not come along on that trip.