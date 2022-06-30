Vail Wine Classic returns Aug. 11-13

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
The Vail Wine Classic last week issued the following press release on its Aug. 11-13 event in Vail:
Team Player Productions has announced its upcoming lineup of stellar add-on experiences for the Vail Wine Classic (August 11-13) in scenic Vail Valley, including the “Vail Uncorked Dinner Series” featuring five-course dinners at Vail’s top restaurants, a Somm-led “Argentine Experiences Hike” that culminates with a three-course paired lunch, a seminar about RIEDEL’s’s varietal-specific glassware, and much more.
Celebrating its 3rd year, the Vail Wine Classic brings master winemakers and wine enthusiasts together for an immersive three-day tasting event that includes all-inclusive tastings of diverse and distinctive wines from around the world and a-la-carte events to elevate your culinary weekend. Tickets for the add-on experiences go on sale today; tickets for the Best of Fest and the Grand Tastings are still available – purchase these all-inclusive offerings before they sell out!
“Whether it’s a guided wine and wildflower hike or expertly paired coursed meals and seminars from the best sommeliers and winemakers in the business, we’ve crafted these elevated and uniquely Colorado experiences to enrich wine novices and connoisseurs alike,” says Vail Wine Classic Event Director Kristen Slater. “Supplement your weekend at the Classic with education, adventure and mouth-watering food!”
Experiences for the 2022 Vail Wine Classic are included below. There will be more experiences added later. Check the website for more information.
Thursday, August 11: The Vail Uncorked Dinner Series (prices vary, dinner starts at 7 p.m.) will feature five-course dinners at Vail’s best restaurants including:
Friday, August 12:
Saturday, August 13:
Tickets for the seminars and paired dinners start at $110, while Best of Fest and Grand Tasting tickets start at $119. Tickets can be purchased here.
For more information about the Vail Wine Classic, visit the website.