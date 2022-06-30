Vail Wine Classic returns Aug. 11-13

The Vail Wine Classic last week issued the following press release on its Aug. 11-13 event in Vail:

Team Player Productions has announced its upcoming lineup of stellar add-on experiences for the Vail Wine Classic (August 11-13) in scenic Vail Valley, including the “Vail Uncorked Dinner Series” featuring five-course dinners at Vail’s top restaurants, a Somm-led “Argentine Experiences Hike” that culminates with a three-course paired lunch, a seminar about RIEDEL’s’s varietal-specific glassware, and much more.

Celebrating its 3rd year, the Vail Wine Classic brings master winemakers and wine enthusiasts together for an immersive three-day tasting event that includes all-inclusive tastings of diverse and distinctive wines from around the world and a-la-carte events to elevate your culinary weekend. Tickets for the add-on experiences go on sale today; tickets for the Best of Fest and the Grand Tastings are still available – purchase these all-inclusive offerings before they sell out!

“Whether it’s a guided wine and wildflower hike or expertly paired coursed meals and seminars from the best sommeliers and winemakers in the business, we’ve crafted these elevated and uniquely Colorado experiences to enrich wine novices and connoisseurs alike,” says Vail Wine Classic Event Director Kristen Slater. “Supplement your weekend at the Classic with education, adventure and mouth-watering food!”

Experiences for the 2022 Vail Wine Classic are included below. There will be more experiences added later. Check the website for more information.

Thursday, August 11: The Vail Uncorked Dinner Series (prices vary, dinner starts at 7 p.m.) will feature five-course dinners at Vail’s best restaurants including:

Master Sommelier Reserve Dinner at Slope Room Gravity Haus, a modern alpine bistro ($225 plus fees)

Italian Dreams at Deca + Bol, pairing mountain culture with Italian food and wine ($145 plus fees)

Winemaker Dinner led by David Phillips of Michael David Winery, a family-owned winery from Lodi, CA with 150 years of farming rooted in its culture, at Ludwig’s Restaurant at Sonnenalp, featuring creative and regionally-inspired fare in a rustic setting ($175 plus fees)

Red All About It led by Chef Pierson at Gessner Restaurant and Bar, the Grand Hyatt’s signature restaurant featuring red wine and red meat pairings ($175 plus fees)

Friday, August 12:

Argentine Experiences Hike at 10 a.m. ($125 plus fees): Enjoy a guided scenic hike with winemaker Alejandro Nesxman of Piattelli Vineyards, followed by a three-course paired lunch exploring his wine portfolio at Gravity Haus Vail.

ABC Lunch – Anything But Cabs at 12 p.m. ($110 plus fees): Alexander Valley Vineyards, a Sonoma County winery and vineyard producing hand-crafted estate wines, hosts a three-course paired lunch featuring Anything but Cabernets at Vail Chophouse.

Saturday, August 13:

9 & Wine Golf Lunch Twosome at 9:30 a.m. ($375 plus fees for a twosome): Enjoy a round of golf with a golf pro with cart followed by a paired lunch with Old Bridge Cellars. This ticket is good for a twosome (two seats) at this event.

Winemakers & Wildflower Hike at 10 a.m. ($125 plus fees): A guided hike among wildflowers alongside David Phillips of Michael David Winery culminates in a three-course paired lunch at Gessner Restaurant.

Rosé All Day at 12 p.m. ($110 plus fees): Enjoy a paired lunch with Rosé wines from regions around the world.

Class On Glass RIEDEL Seminar at 1 p.m. ($125 plus fees): Guests will sample wine from Riedel’s varietal-specific glasses (Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc) to understand how glassware enhances the aromas and taste components.

Tickets for the seminars and paired dinners start at $110, while Best of Fest and Grand Tasting tickets start at $119. Tickets can be purchased here.

For more information about the Vail Wine Classic, visit the website.