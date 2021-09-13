Vail seeks pro, con statements on Ballot Issue 2A sales tax increase for housing

The Town of Vail last week issued the following press release seeking pro and con statements for Ballot Issue 2A in the Nov. 2 regular municipal election, asking for a half-cent increase in sales tax for housing initiatives:

The Town of Vail is soliciting written comments for and against Ballot Issue 2A which will appear on the Nov. 2 regular municipal election ballot coordinated with Eagle County.

Ballot Issue 2A would authorize a half-cent increase to the town’s existing sales tax, other than on food for home consumption, to fund housing initiatives, housing developments and housing programs.

Only comments filed by persons eligible to vote in the Town of Vail will be summarized in the ballot issue notice. The comments must address the specific ballot issue, indicate whether they are “for” or “against” the issue, and must include a signature and the address were the signer is registered to vote. To view the entire public notice, click here.

Statements must be received by the Town Clerk no later than 12 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17. Comments should be addressed to: Town Clerk, 75 S. Frontage Road, Town of Vail, CO. 81657 or tnagel@vailgov.com.