Vail Resorts CEO Katz to give $3.5 million in grants for social justice reform, COVID-19 efforts, youth access

Vail Resorts put out the following press release on Monday announcing $3.5 million in grants for social justice reform, COVID-19 efforts and youth access:

BROOMFIELD, Colo., June 8, 2020 – Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Rob Katz has exercised stock appreciation rights (SARs), that were set to expire in 2021, and will be making a charitable donation of 100 percent of the proceeds received. Based on the market price on the date of exercise of $194.74 per share, the donation is equal to approximately $11.7 million. After withholding taxes, Katz received 59,988 shares of Vail Resorts stock from the SARs exercise, all of which will be donated either in the form of a donation of shares or a donation of cash proceeds that were received from the sale of shares. The donation by Katz, and his wife Elana Amsterdam, will be made to the family’s charitable trust and foundation.

Rob Katz