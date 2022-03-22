Vail Resorts announces Epic Pass pricing

Vail Resorts on Monday announced pricing for its popular Epic Pass for next season and then sent out the following letter from CEO Kirsten Lynch to current pass holders:
To All Our Pass Holders, Thank you sincerely for being a Pass Holder. Your loyalty to our mountain resorts is greatly appreciated.I have been the CEO of Vail Resorts for just over 100 days. In that time, it has become crystal clear to me that we can never waiver from our commitment to continuously reinvest in our team members, our resorts, and in you, our Pass Holders.To deliver on that commitment, we have plans to address the challenges of this season and new projects to improve your experience at our mountain resorts.My letter to you today is to share Our Commitment to You.
Strong Wages for Our Team
Our team’s passion for the outdoors, and for skiing and riding, is what makes our mountain resorts so special, and your experience memorable. Last week, we announced a pivotal shift in our company’s direction with a strategic focus on investing more in our employees.We are raising our North American minimum wage to $20 per hour for all 37 of our mountain resorts for Winter 22/23. Combined with additional wage increases, this investment represents an average increase of nearly 30% across hourly employees in North America. This is to ensure that our resorts are fully staffed next season, and that we continue to attract and develop a strong team of passionate people, who will bring their best to your experience every day at our resorts.This commitment represents an incremental $175 million annual investment in our employees.
New Lifts and Terrain On-Mountain
Investments in new high speed, high-capacity chairlifts improve your experience on the mountain by reducing lift lines. This past season we added 7 new lifts across our resorts, and for next season we plan to install 21 new lifts across 14 of our mountain resorts coast-to-coast, as well as adding new lift-served Bergman Bowl terrain and a restaurant expansion at Keystone.This commitment represents an over $300 million capital improvement plan for the 2022/23 Winter Season.Additionally, our Operations teams at each of our mountain resorts are focused on continuous improvements to your experience – from lift-loading efficiency to improved guest service to parking efficiency.
The Best Value for Our Pass Holders
We remain committed to providing you with amazing value for all our pass products, whether you ski and ride one day or every day. Next season will be no different. We are offering new pass options and new ways for you to pay for your pass. However, the value we provide you with always starts, and ends, with us delivering you an incredible experience while you are at our resorts.Your loyalty is critical to us and we are committed to earning that loyalty by constantly improving your experience and always delivering incredible value. That is how we live up to our mission of providing an Experience of a Lifetime.
I look forward to seeing you on the mountain next season. Thank you for your loyalty.