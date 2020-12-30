Vail Police still searching for snowboarder who allegedly punched maskless man

Vail Police on Wednesday said there has been “no significant update yet” in the search for a snowboarder who a week ago allegedly punched a man in Vail Village for not wearing a face covering in the town’s mandatory mask zone.

Vail Police officials are still asking for public help in identifying the suspect pictured here, and here’s the initial Town of Vail press release on the case:

At approximately 11:30 a.m. Dec. 23, Vail police officers on patrol near the intersection of Bridge Street and Gore Creek Drive learned that a physical altercation had just occurred nearby.

The altercation began as a result of the victim not wearing a face covering in Vail Village. This incident escalated when the unidentified offender struck the victim in the face before fleeing the scene.

Vail Police are requesting assistance from the public in identifying the male suspect taken from the town’s surveillance system. Anyone with information that could help in identifying the suspect is asked to contact Officer John Coates at 970-479-2200 or email jcoates@vailgov.com.

Vail police would like to remind everyone that facial coverings are required throughout Vail Village and Lionshead, including the parking structures. For more information about Town of Vail and Eagle County public health protocols, please visit www.vailgov.com/maskon.