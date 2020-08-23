Vail police arrest man in stabbing incident at Buffehr Creek Park

Vail police on Sunday issued the following press release concerning the arrest of a man for a stabbing incident at Buffehr Creek Park:

At approximately 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, Vail officers were dispatched to a report of an armed party at Buffehr Creek Park, located at 1953 N. Frontage Road.

Brian Albert Wibergh

Once the officers arrived on scene, a male party was observed with a stab wound to his right-side torso. The victim was taken to Vail Health to receive medical treatment for the injuries, which were not life-threatening.

Upon investigation, Brian Albert Wibergh, 51, of Vail, was taken into custody and charged with first degree assault with a deadly weapon, felony menacing, harassment and animal cruelty.

If you have any further information related to this incident, please call Investigations Sgt. Justin Liffick at 970-479-2346 or jliffick@vailgov.com.