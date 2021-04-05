Vail council to review COVID-related Outdoor Ambiance Refinements

Vail on Monday issued the following press release on a pending town council review of its Outdoor Ambiance Refinements program during the COVID-19 pandemic:

Building on the success of temporary adaptations made to keep businesses thriving during the pandemic, the Vail Town Council will consider first reading of two ordinances at its April 6 meeting that would provide additional allowances for outdoor alcohol consumption year-round and enhance outdoor entertainment. The ordinances are scheduled as action items on the virtual evening meeting agenda which begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Ordinance No. 7, which is listed as 7.1 on the agenda, would establish the creation of Entertainment Districts in Vail Village and Lionshead, clearing the way for formation of common consumption areas by the business community. Adoption of the ordinance would enable the town to regulate the consumption of alcohol in designated areas according to provisions set forth by state law. The expansion of liquor license premises currently in use by 30 restaurants and bars in Vail are a result of an executive order created by Gov. Jared Polis which is anticipated to expire in July. While the outdoor consumption areas were originally created as an economic stimulus for the bar and restaurant industry when in-dining services were shut-down during the pandemic, the resulting activity has created a byproduct of vibrancy and energy in the villages with requests from the business community to retain the provisions permanently.

The second action, Ordinance No. 8, which is listed as 7.2 on the agenda, would amend the Town Code as it relates to amplified sound regulations in Vail Village and Lionshead. The ordinance would increase the allowable maximum decibel level from the current 65 decibels to 80 decibels between the hours of 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. The intent of the ordinance is to balance the desire to create entertainment activations in the villages while being respectful of commercial and residential neighborhoods.

Rview staff memos on the two ordinances here. To register to provide public comment during the meeting, visit www.vailgov.com/town-council or to provide public input prior to the meeting, email publicinput.vailtowncouncil@vailgov.com.