Two more Eagle County COVID-19 deaths

Eagle County Public Health and Environment is reporting two additional deaths of Eagle County residents from COVID-19. A man in his 80s died on Sunday night (3/29). Another man in his 80s died today (3/30). Both men had underlying health conditions. The two patients were at separate hospitals.

“We are saddened to report the loss of two more community members due to COVID-19. Our hearts go out to their family and friends,” said Heath Harmon, Director of Eagle County Public Health and Environment. “As we grieve, I want to urge our residents to take the necessary precautions to help protect our loved ones.”

Many of the precautions come in the form of the social distancing orders in place throughout the state. The current State of Colorado public health order prohibits all public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside of a residence. Further, the orders apply to playgrounds, picnic areas, and other similar areas conducive to public gathering. “These measures are important to protect our grandparents, our kids, our neighbors and our friends,” said Harmon. “We still have a ways to go before we turn the corner on this disease in our community and we should be prepared for these restrictions to be in place for several more weeks.”

The measures taken within a home if someone is sick are equally important as the measures taken in the community. The state public health orders state that “individuals experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 must self-isolate until their symptoms cease.” Isolation means that a person with fever, cough, or shortness of breath, or any other symptoms that may be consistent with COVID-19, should stay home for 7 days from the start of symptoms and 72 hours until fever free, whichever is longer. In addition, they should not have contact with other household members, keeping six feet distance when possible, and wearing a mask to help prevent exposures to household members during this time.

Residents should not be leaving their homes except for the critical activities listed below. In addition, when out in public for these activities, people must maintain the minimum six feet safe distance from others.

-Obtaining food and other household necessities, including medicine

-Going to and from work if you are a critical employee

-Seeking medical care

-Caring for dependents or pets

-Caring for a vulnerable person in another location

-Participating in outdoor recreation

For more information about COVID-19 in Eagle County, follow One Valley Voice on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OneValleyVoice and visit www.ECEmergency.org.

Residents may also contact the CO HELP Hotline at 1-877-462-2911 to ask specific questions about COVID-19.