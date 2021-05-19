Town of Vail following CDC, state, county guidelines on face coverings, COVID-19

The Town of Vail on Wednesday sent out the following press release on its plan to follow CDC, state and county recommendations on face coverings during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic:

With the lifting of Eagle County public health orders effective today, May 19, the Town of Vail is immediately implementing recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, State of Colorado and Eagle County regarding the use of face coverings and other protocols in public buildings as follows:

For members of the public and employees who are fully vaccinated:

Face coverings and physical distancing are no longer required and group sizes in town facilities are no longer limited. To be fully vaccinated, a person must wait two weeks after receiving the second dose in a 2-dose series of either the Pfizer of Moderna vaccines or 2 weeks after receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.



For members of the public and employees who are not fully vaccinated:

It is highly recommended that face coverings be worn and physical distancing maintained while interacting with others.

It is highly recommended that face coverings be worn and physical distancing maintained while interacting with others.

These protocols apply to all public buildings including Town Hall, Community Development, Library, Welcome Centers, Transportation Center, Police and Fire Stations, etc.

Federal regulations continue to require face coverings when using public transportation which includes Vail and ECO transit providers and the Eagle County Airport.

Members of the public are encouraged to support others in wearing face coverings and/or physical distancing upon request recognizing that others may still have limited protections.

Businesses can still require face coverings at their discretion and patrons must follow these rules if they want to be in the business.

Town of Vail operations will restore all in-person services to pre-pandemic levels beginning June 1.