Summer parking operations begin May 28 in Vail Village, Lionshead

The Town of Vail on Monday issued the following press release on its transition to summer parking:

The Town of Vail will transition to its summer parking operations in the Vail Village and Lionshead structures beginning Friday, May 28. The structures will continue to remain free for daytime parking with connecting free bus service to event venues, trailheads and activities throughout town, including express service to Ford Park. The summer operations will also include a $35 fee for vehicles stored overnight in the structures.

The overnight fee in the Vail Village and Lionshead structures has been established to provide up to 200 additional spaces for Vail’s daytime guests by discouraging long-term vehicle storage. The charge will apply to vehicles parked in the structures between 4 and 5 a.m. Allowances for free overnight parking will be made for the following circumstances:

Guests of nearby hotels and condominiums, per town authorization, due to parking limitations on site. See map for participating hotels and condominiums.

Any Red, Blue, Silver or Gold parking pass holders from the 2020-2021 winter season

Value passes that were valid for the 2020-2021 winter season can be used to enter and exit the parking structures but will be charged the full $35 for overnight parking

Employees who work overnight at a Vail Village or Lionshead business and have been issued a summer pass from the parking office

Those who arrange an alternate ride home in lieu of driving while intoxicated; for eligibility, enter after 3 p.m. and leave before 11 a.m. the next day

The summer parking operations will extend to Oct. 4 and will be complemented by the return of increased transit service for the Sandstone, East Vail and Golf Course routes beginning Monday, May 31 as well as paid, close-in parking at Ford Park on select event days. The buses are a convenient way to access area trails when trailhead parking is closed or limited.

To access the parking structures this summer, guests will need to pull a ticket upon entry and use the ticket to exit. Red, Green, Blue, Silver and Gold winter parking pass holders can continue using their passes for full access to the structures throughout the summer.

Additional free public parking is available at the Red Sandstone parking garage, located at 559 North Frontage Road, with overnight parking available for a maximum of three days.

As of May 17, oversized vehicles, including RVs and trailers, will be redirected to a new parking area on the north side of the South Frontage Road in West Vail. Permits will be required for free parking up to three days.

For more information on the summer parking program, visit www.vailgov.com/parking or to access details on paid parking at Ford Park, visit www.vaileventparking.com. For real-time parking availability in either structure, visit www.vailgov.com/parking/counts.

To inquire about additional details, email info@vailgov.com or call the parking office at 970-479-2445.