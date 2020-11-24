Storm drops a few inches of new snow as Beaver Creek set to open on Wednesday

Beaver Creek’s snow stake was showing four inches of new snow on Tuesday morning ahead of its scheduled opening on Wednesday, Nov. 25. Vail, which opened on Friday, received about five inches of new snow.

Keystone, another Epic Pass resort that’s open for the season, was the big winner from the latest storm with a foot of fresh snow. Breckenridge saw six inches new. Snow was still falling as of 9 a.m. Tuesday, with one to four more inches possible during the day.

Forecasters say another weak storm will swing through the state Thursday after a dry day on Wednesday, and then there’s not too much action in the long-range forecast through early December.

“On Monday night, moderate-to-intense snow fell across Colorado,” Opensnow.com meteorologist Joel Gratz reported Tuesday morning.

“Tuesday morning’s 24-hour snow totals are 3-12 inches,” Gratz added. “During the day on Tuesday, an additional 1-4 inches should accumulate, mostly over the northern mountains. Wednesday will be dry. On Thursday, a weak storm should bring flakes with light accumulations.”

Crested Butte, another Epic Pass resort, is also set to open on Wednesday. Nearby Copper Mountain and farther-flung Winter Park — not on the Epic Pass — both open on Monday, Nov. 30. Aspen opens on Thanksgiving Day.

For more information on Beaver Creek’s opening day, click here. And here’s a press release from Beaver Creek about opening day for its 40th anniversary season:

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. – Nov. 24, 2020 – Beaver Creek is set to welcome back skiers and riders for its 40th anniversary season on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 9 a.m. Following 2.5 feet of snow so far in the month of November, Epic Pass holders, who receive exclusive early season access, will enjoy more than 130 acres of skiing and riding across four trails and three lifts on opening day.

Beginning Wednesday Nov. 25, skiers and snowboarders can enjoy skiing and riding on more than 130 acres of beginner and intermediate terrain accessible via Centennial Express Lift (#6), Haymeadow Express Gondola (#1) and Bachelor Gulch Express Lift (#16). The resort will offer beginner terrain on Haymeadow and intermediate terrain on Gold Dust and Latigo. In Bachelor Gulch, skiers and riders will enjoy laps on Sawbuck. Please note ski and ride connectivity between main mountain and Bachelor Gulch will not be available on Opening Day. For those looking to access both areas, shuttle rides must be requested through the Village Connect App.

For those looking to grab a bite to eat on the mountain or warm up, guests can plan their dining experience in advance using the new Time to Dine feature on the recently-updated EpicMix app. On opening day, and throughout the season, guests can plan their Time to Dine at Spruce Saddle, with timeslots available to book day-of, beginning at 7 a.m. Spruce Saddle (located at the top of Centennial Express Lift (#6)) will open for daily operations on Wednesday, Nov. 25. Also opening for the season on Wednesday will be The Parlour, located at the Ranch at the top of the Haymeadow Express Gondola (#1), as well as Toscanini in Beaver Creek Village. The Parlour will service grab ‘n go snacks and beverages, while Toscanini will debut new offerings, including tapas-style dining and to-go family meals. For those looking to dine at Toscanini, reservations are required and available on OpenTable.

What to Expect for Winter 2020-21 at Beaver Creek Resort

Beaver Creek Resort is committed to doing everything it can to prioritize safety and ensure a successful winter season from start to finish. While many things may look different this year, one thing that will remain the same is the resort’s commitment to opening all peaks and terrain as soon as conditions permit. For everyone’s safety, face coverings will be required to access the mountain and in all aspects of operations, including in lift lines, and while loading, unloading and riding in lifts and gondolas. To allow for physical distancing, access to the mountain will be managed through a reservation system that prioritizes pass holders and limits the sale of lift tickets. This system is designed to help ensure guests have the space they need no matter when they visit, and for the vast majority of days, the resort believes it will be able to accommodate everyone who wants to ski and ride. Pass holders will have exclusive early season access, including early access to up to seven advance Priority Reservation Days, all before lift tickets go on sale Dec. 8, and pass holders will also have access to as many week-of reservations as their pass type and availability allow throughout the winter season. Learn more about our commitment to safety and new reservation system on the Winter Experience page at beavercreek.com.

Parking at Beaver Creek

Paid parking will begin on Nov. 25. Parking in the Elk and Bear Lots is $10 per day and is complimentary after 1 p.m. A 10-day punch pass is available for purchase for $75 and is available at the Ticket Offices in Beaver Creek Village. Complimentary direct shuttle service is provided from each lot to Beaver Creek Village. For guests looking to hop between villages, rides must be booked through the Village Connect app, which provides door-to-door, on-demand rides and information on shuttle routes in Beaver Creek, Bachelor Gulch, and Arrowhead. The Beaver Creek Village Connect app is available for download on the Apple App Store or Google Play. Please note, as all buses and shuttles are operating at reduced capacity; wait times and queue lines may be longer than normal. Please be patient and follow all queue signage. Face coverings are required on village transportation at all times, and physical distancing will be enforced during loading, riding, and unloading.

Early Season & Uphill Access

Uphill access is currently closed. All guests are reminded that they must observe all posted signs, closures and slow zones, especially during the early season. Closed trails may contain hazards due to early season snow coverage. Accessing closed terrain is a violation of the Colorado Ski Safety Act and will result in the loss of skiing privileges and could involve prosecution and a fine. During the early season, uphill access routes will be very limited and are subject to change and/or close on a daily basis. For the safety of guests and employees, all uphill access users are required to call the Uphill Access Hotline before accessing the mountain (970)-754-5907. For more information on the resort’s uphill access policy and guidelines, including designated routes during winter operations, visit the Mountain Safety page on beavercreek.com.

Beaver Creek Village Guide App

New this winter season, visitors to Beaver Creek Village can download the Beaver Creek Village Guide app for the latest information on dining, shopping, activities, and more. The app is available for download now on both the App Store and Google Play.

