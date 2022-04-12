Spring snowstorm slams Eagle County, shuts down roads, closes schools for day

Christmas in mid-April: Don’t like lines? Try a foot of fresh at Beaver Creek on April 12.

Eagle County on Tuesday morning was getting pounded by fresh snow, shutting down local roads and generating a rare snow day for the Eagle County School District. The snow is forecast to continue.

“The storm arrived very early on Tuesday morning and most mountains will see intense snow on Tuesday with powder getting deeper through the morning and the day,” Opensnow.com meteorologist Joel Gratz wrote Tuesday morning.

“Then from Tuesday night through at least Thursday, expect additional snow showers with a few inches of accumulation each day and/or night and continued soft conditions, especially in the northern mountains,” Gratz added.

Both Beaver Creek and Vail are still open for the season, although Vail has closed down Blue Sky Basin, Tea Cup and China Bowls. Sun Up and Sun Down Bowls remain open. Beaver Creek closes on Sunday, April 17, and Vail closes on Sunday, May 1.

Here’s the notice from Eagle County Schools on its snow day on Tuesday:

Eagle County School District schools are closed today, Tuesday, April 12, due to inclement weather. Expect schedules to return to normal on Wednesday, April 13, unless otherwise notified. Staff members should contact their supervisors with questions.

And the Spanish version:

Las escuelas del Distrito Escolar del Condado Eagle (ECSD) están cerradas el día de hoy, martes 12 de abril, debido a las inclemencias del tiempo. Los horarios volverán a la normalidad el miércoles 13 de abril, a menos que se les notifique lo contrario. Los y las miembros del personal deben contactar a sus supervisores con preguntas.