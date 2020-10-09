Shiffrin to miss World Cup opener with ‘tweaked’ back

Mikaela Shiffrin of Edwards will not be racing in the season-opening World Cup giant slalom in Soelden, Austria, on Saturday, Oct. 17, citing a “tweaked” back that will sideline her at least one race. Here’s the press release from the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team, including Shiffrin’s announcement on Instagram:

Mikaela Shiffrin

It’s been eight months since two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin has stepped in the FIS Ski World Cup start gate. The World Cup opener at Soelden, Austria on Oct. 17th was set to be her return to competition, but on Friday Mikaela announced on social media that she will sit the season opener out due to a tweaked back.

“As most of you probably know (if you don’t then mark your calendars now!) the @fisalpine World Cup opener at Soelden is just over one week from today 🥳🥳… but much to my disappointment, I will not be able to start this year🤦‍♀️. After tweaking my back skiing last week, I have been advised to sit Soelden out to let my back heal so I can race the rest of the season. Having started in Soelden for the last eight years straight, this feels…really frustrating and strange (for lack of better words). Luckily, this injury will heal and I will be back in the start soon… (and I can’t wait😏).



“While this is a bummer to not be racing myself, I am super psyched to watch my teammates compete. They are looking strong, fast, and fired up 🤟🤟. I’ll be cheering as loud as I can for our US women and men next weekend and I hope you will be too!

“I want to thank everyone, from my sponsors to the media, to the fans, the @usskiteam staff and my teammates, and especially my hometown community, family and friends, for your support in this whole process and for helping me get back out there doing the sport I love.

“YA’LL… this is HAPPENING. With all the uncertainty throughout this year, we are only ONE WEEK (and a day) away from the start of the World Cup season and that is something to be really excited about🥳🥳. Okay, maybe my countdown has been delayed, but the big countdown is ON and I can’t wait for it to start. I’m wishing the best to everyone racing in Soelden, and I’ll see you all soon👍👍.

(📸: Dad🤍)

Next up, Mikaela will plan to head back to the States to rest and recover, and her return to competition is TBD, but as she says “Luckily, this injury will heal and I will be back in the start soon… (and I can’t wait.).”