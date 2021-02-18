Shiffrin captures silver medal in World Championship GS

Mikaela Shiffrin of Edwards won her American record-shattering 10th World Championship medal on Thursday — a silver by just two-hundredths of a second behind Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland in the giant slalom in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.

Mikaela Shiffrin

Shiffrin’s silver completes the color set at these Worlds after she claimed a bronze behind winner Gut-Behrami in the super-G and won the alpine combined event. Shiffrin has now won 10 total medals at the Worlds — six of them gold.

In Thursday’s GS, Shiffrin turned in the best first-run time of one minute, 13.22 seconds, but Gut-Behrami was better by a 10th of a second in the second run, with a time of 1:17.36 to 1:17.46 for Shiffrin. That wound up being the difference.

Germany’s Katharina Leinsberger claimed the bronze, just .09 seconds behind Gut-Behrami.

Shiffrin has one more shot at expanding her American records in the salom on Saturday.