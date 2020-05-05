Red flag warning prompts stage 2 fire restrictions in Eagle County

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday sent out a press release announcing stage 2 fire restrictions based on a red flag warning for Wednesday, May 6. Here’s the release:

Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are currently in effect and have been since April 10, 2020. (Due to COVID-19) Tomorrow on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, the National Weather Service has announced for Eagle County a “RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 205 BELOW 8000 FEET”.



During the Red Flag Warning period (noon – 9 pm), Stage 2 Fire restrictions will apply throughout unincorporated Eagle County (excluding Federal lands). The Stage 2 Fire Restrictions will implement no open fires per the agreement.



Visit www.ecemergency.org and open the “Eagle County Fire Restrictions Info” tab for all details and an interactive map.



Be prepared! Anytime the National Weather Service issues a Red Flag Warning for our area, fire restrictions will automatically be implemented throughout unincorporated Eagle County (excluding Federal lands).

A Red Flag Warning is a forecast warning issued by the National Weather Service to inform area firefighting and land management agencies that conditions are ideal for wildland fire combustion and rapid spread.

In 2019, Eagle County officials updated the local fire restrictions ordinance and will be monitoring for National Weather Service “Red Flag Warnings”. The updated ordinance clarifies fire restrictions with what is allowed and not allowed and includes the implementation of automatic fire restrictions during specific periods of a ‘Red Flag Warning’. Under the updated Fire Restrictions Ordinance, Eagle County will automatically move into fire restrictions during the specific time frame of a Red Flag Warning without any further action from the Sheriff.



Eagle County officials urge the community to sign up for Eagle County Alerts at www.ecalert.org. Be sure to update your preferences regularly and sign up to receive alerts for ‘Red Flag / Fire Warnings’ in ‘preferences’ under ‘Community Alerts’.



As Eagle County has already enacted “Stage 1 Fire Restrictions” and with a “Red Flag” warning being issued now, all of unincorporated Eagle County will automatically move into Stage 2 Fire Restrictions for the duration of the Red Flag Warning. The fire restrictions listed in the attached image under “Stage 2 Red Flag Restricted Activity” will be implemented throughout the duration of the Red Flag Warning.



The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office would like to encourage residents and visitors to take personal responsibility and prepare before a wildland fire occurs.