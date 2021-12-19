Radamus matches career best with sixth in Alta Badia giant slalom

The U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team on Sunday issued the following press release on River Radamus of Edwards tying his career best on the World Cup circuit — a sixth-place finish in giant slalom in Alta Badia, Italy:

River Radamus

Surrounded by breathtaking Dolomite mountains in Italy, River Radamus tied his best ever FIS World Cup result in Alta Badia, taking sixth place in the giant slalom—proving that he is in the medal hunt in a critical Olympic season.

Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway won his first World Cup of the season with a near-perfect second run to elevate himself from seventh place to the victory. Marco Odermatt of Switzerland was second and Manuel Feller of Austria third. 2021 giant slalom World Champion Mathieu Faivre led the race after the first run, but had a slow second run and finished 16th.

Radamus had a strong first run, crashing into the finish to take an impressive fourth place—his best ever result in a first run. He took a little off second run, but still skied well to end up in sixth. The result tied his personal best finish earlier in the season when he was sixth in Soelden.

“Getting sixth here is huge for me,” said Radamus. “It’s a step in the right direction. Obviously after first run I would have liked more, but I’m happy to make that second run and do it decent. I take the points, take the result and I keep moving forward.”

He reflected on his second run start, in which he was sandwiched between ski racing legends like Manuel Feller and Alexis Pintaurault. “That was definitely my first run amidst the scene—starting between idols of mine and titans of the sport,” said Radamus. “I don’t think it got to me too much, but it’s definitely a cool feeling. I want to get back there more often and be able to compete with those guys because I feel that I can.”

Radamus also took time to pay homage to the track that he has long dubbed his favorite on the circuit. The Gran Risa has always been the darling of the giant slalom greats—including Marcel Hirscher, Bode Miller, Alberto Tomba and Radamus’ hero Ted Ligety. “Everyone will tell you this is the best GS hill,” said Radamus. “I treat it almost as a religious experience coming here—you have to pay tribute to the hill. I always want to come here and really execute and have a good run and really do it justice.”

Ryan Cochran-Siegle also scored points in the race, finishing 28th. Brian McLaughlin did not qualify for a second run and George Steffey did not finish first run.

The men get another crack at the Gran Risa with a giant slalom slated for Monday.

RESULTS

Men’s giant slalom

HOW TO WATCH

*All times EST

Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

4:00 a.m. FIS Alpine World Cup Men’s Giant Slalom, run 1 – LIVE, Alta Badia, ITA, Ski and Snowboard Live, Streaming Peacock

7:30 a.m. FIS Alpine World Cup Men’s Giant Slalom, run 2 – LIVE, Alta Badia, ITA, Ski and Snowboard Live, Streaming Peacock