Police seek man suspected of gluing shut several Vail Daily newspaper boxes

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday issued the following press release seeking public help in identifying a male suspect accused of super-gluing shut several Vail Daily newspaper boxes:

The suspect.

On Sunday, February 20, 2022, deputies received several reports that Vail Daily newspaper boxes had been super-glued closed in the Eagle, Avon, and Edwards areas. A male suspect is wanted for questioning for damage caused to multiple Vail Daily newspaper boxes. Approximately twenty newspaper boxes were vandalized with ranging replacement costs of $300 – $500 each.

The investigation has led deputies to a possible suspect, who was caught in the act, on surveillance video at approximately 3:40 p.m. at the Singletree Community Center. The person of interest, who appears to be a male, was acting suspiciously on video and was seen leaving the scene in a gray or silver BMW with a black rocket box on top.

The Eagle County Crime Stoppers is asking for the community’s help to identify a possible suspect and assist the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office in their investigation.

If you have any information about the suspect or this crime, please contact Deputy Vasquez (970) 376-7036 or if you would like to remain anonymous you can call Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS, submit your tip online at www.p3tips.com, or send a mobile tip using the free ‘P3 Tips’ mobile app. If your tip leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspect involved, you could earn a CASH reward from the Eagle County Crime Stoppers.

Persons charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.