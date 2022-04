National Weather Service issues Winter Storm Watch in Vail Monday night through Wednesday

The National Weather Service on Sunday issued the following Winter Storm Watch in the Vail area from Monday night through Wednesday morning calling for strong winds, more than a foot of new snow and plunging temperatures:

ELKHEAD AND PARK MOUNTAINS-GRAND AND BATTLEMENT MESAS-GORE AND ELK MOUNTAINS/CENTRAL MOUNTAIN VALLEYS-WEST ELK AND SAWATCH MOUNTAINS-FLAT TOPS-

UNCOMPAHGRE PLATEAU AND DALLAS DIVIDE-NORTHWEST SAN JUAN MOUNTAINS-SOUTHWEST SAN JUAN MOUNTAINS-INCLUDING THE CITIES OF COLUMBINE, HAHNS PEAK, TOPONAS, ASPEN, VAIL, SNOWMASS, CRESTED BUTTE, TAYLOR PARK, MARBLE, BUFORD, TRAPPERS LAKE, RIDGWAY, GLADE PARK, TELLURIDE, OURAY, LAKE CITY, SILVERTON, RICO, AND HESPERUS

231 PM MDT SUN APR 10 2022

… WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING…