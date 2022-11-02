More ski areas coming online as another round of snowy weather moves into Colorado

After a warm, dry weekend and first half of the week, another storm is moving into Colorado tonight (Wednesday) just as two more ski areas look to join the three that are currently open.

“Wednesday will bring dry and breezy weather, then our next storm will deliver snow from Wednesday night through Friday midday,” Opensnow.com meteorologist Joel Gratz wrote Wednesday.

“The latest data shows that this storm might deliver more snow to more mountains compared to earlier forecasts,” Gratz added. “Looking ahead, Friday night and Saturday will offer additional snow showers for the northern mountains, then next week, we’ll be on the edge of the storm track.”

Winter Park opened Monday on Halloween, joining Arapahoe Basin and Keystone, after a snowy round of weather last week.

Loveland Ski Area opens for the season Thursday, Nov. 3, and Wolf Creek opens for weekends starting on Friday, Nov. 4.

“We have been waiting all summer for this and are excited to announce that Opening Day is finally here,” Loveland COO Rob Goodell wrote on the ski area’s website. “Our snowmaking team has done an incredible job preparing the mountain and Mother Nature chipped in with some natural snow as well. We hope that’s a sign of things to come and look forward to the start of another great season at Loveland Ski Area.”

Wolf Creek posted this on its plans the rest of the month: “Until Wolf Creek receives enough natural snowfall to open the upper mountain, the tentative schedule is Friday thru Sundays until Friday, November 18th when the ski area will open through Thanksgiving weekend. As usual, with more snow and winter conditions, more terrain and lifts will open – all detailed information will be updated on the website and 1-800-ski-wolf.”

Vail and Breckenridge are both scheduled to open on Friday, Nov. 11.