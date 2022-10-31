Last day to update registration to receive mail ballot for Eagle County General Election

Eagle County on Monday issued the following press release on today’s (Monday, Oct. 31) deadline for updating your voter registration information in order to receive a mail ballot for the Nov. 8 general election:

Today is the last day that eligible Eagle County voters can register to vote and update their voter registration at GoVoteColorado.gov in order to receive a ballot in the mail. After October 31, ballots cannot be mailed to voters. However, voters can still register to vote, receive a ballot, and vote in person at an Eagle County Vote Center until 7 p.m. on Election Day.



Eligible voters must return their ballot to a drop box or Vote Center by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8, or be in line to vote by 7 p.m. on Election Day for their ballot to be accepted. Ballots cast by military and overseas voters must be sent no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day and received by close of business on the eighth day after the election (November 16).



Eagle County Vote Centers are open at the following locations:

Town of Avon Municipal Building, 100 Mikaela Way, Avon

Eagle County Government, 500 Broadway, Eagle

El Jebel Community Building, 0020 Eagle County Dr.

The centers will be open on the following dates:

Monday through Friday: Oct. 24 – Nov. 7, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: Nov. 5, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Election Day: Nov. 8, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m

An additional Vote Center will be open at the Grand View Room on top of the Lionshead parking structure, 395 S. Frontage Rd W. in Vail, on the following dates:

Thursday: Nov. 3, 8 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday: Nov. 4, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: Nov. 5, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Monday: Nov. 7, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Election Day: Nov. 8, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There are also secure, 24-hour ballot drop boxes outside of Clerk & Recorder offices in:

Eagle – 500 Broadway, Eagle

Avon – 100 W. Beaver Creek Boulevard, Avon. *NEW–the box has been relocated from the Venture Sports/Alpine Bank parking lot, to the Eagle County Annex/Bob’s Place parking lot in an area that is ADA accessible for voters wishing to drive up to the box in a parking spot.

El Jebel – 0020 Eagle County Drive, Suite A, El Jebel

Additional drop boxes can be found:

Outside of the Mountain Recreation Field House, 450 Miller Ranch Road, Edwards

Outside of the Town of Gypsum Municipal Building, 50 Lundgren Blvd, Gypsum

Outside of the Town of Basalt Municipal Building, 101 Midland Ave., Basalt

Outside of the Town of Vail Municipal Building, 75 S. Frontage Rd. W., Vail

Clerk & Recorder offices will be closed for non-election services, including motor vehicle services, on Election Day. Online motor vehicle services will still be available at mydmv.colorado.gov.



For more information, call the Eagle County Clerk & Recorder at 970-328-8715 or email elections@eaglecounty.us.



Elecciones generales del Condado de Eagle: último día para actualizar el registro para recibir la boleta por correo



31 de octubre de 2022 – Hoy es el último día en que los votantes elegibles del Condado de Eagle pueden registrarse para votar y actualizar su registro de votante en GoVoteColorado.gov para recibir una boleta por correo. Después del 31 de octubre, las boletas no se pueden enviar por correo a los votantes. Sin embargo, los votantes aún pueden registrarse para votar, recibir una boleta y votar en persona en un centro de votación del Condado de Eagle hasta las 7 p.m. del día de las elecciones.



Los votantes elegibles deben devolver su boleta a un buzón o centro de votación antes de las 7 p.m. del 8 de noviembre, día de las elecciones, o estar en la fila para votar antes de las 7 p.m. del día de las elecciones para que se acepte su boleta. Las boletas emitidas por votantes militares y en el extranjero deben enviarse a más tardar a las 7:00 p.m. del día de las elecciones y deben recibirse antes del cierre de operaciones del octavo día después de las elecciones (16 de noviembre).



Los Centros de Votación del Condado de Eagle están abiertos en los siguientes lugares:

Edificio municipal de Town of Avon, 100 Mikaela Way, Avon

Gobierno del Condado de Eagle, 500 Broadway, Eagle

Edificio comunitario El Jebel, 0020 Eagle County Dr.

Los centros estarán abiertos en las siguientes fechas:

Lunes a viernes: 24 de octubre – 7 de noviembre, 8 a.m. a 5 p.m.

Sábado: 5 de noviembre, 9 a.m. a 1 p.m.

Día de las elecciones: 8 de noviembre, 7 a.m. a 7 p.m.

Se abrirá un centro de votación adicional en el Grand View Room en la parte superior de la estructura de estacionamiento de Lionshead, 395 S. Frontage Rd W. en Vail, en las siguientes fechas:

Jueves: 3 de noviembre, 8 a.m. a 5 p.m.

Viernes: 4 de noviembre, 8 a.m. a 5 p.m.

Sábado: 5 de noviembre, 9 a.m. a 1 p.m.

Lunes: 7 de noviembre, 8 a.m. a 5 p.m.

Día de las elecciones: 8 de noviembre, 7 a.m. a 7 p.m.

También hay urnas seguras disponibles las 24 horas fuera de las oficinas del secretario y registrador en:

Eagle – 500 Broadway, Eagle

Avon – 100 W. Beaver Creek Boulevard, Avon. *NUEVO: el buzón se ha reubicado del estacionamiento de Venture Sports/Alpine Bank al estacionamiento de Eagle County Annex/Bob’s Place en un área que es accesible según la ADA para los votantes que deseen conducir hasta el buzón en el lugar de estacionamiento.

El Jebel – 0020 Eagle County Drive, Suite A, El Jebel

Se pueden encontrar buzones adicionales:

Afuera de Mountain Recreation Field House, 450 Miller Ranch Road, Edwards

Afuera del edificio municipal de Town of Gypsum, 50 Lundgren Blvd, Gypsum

Afuera del edificio municipal de Town of Basalt, 101 Midland Ave., Basalt

Afuera del edificio municipal de Town of Vail, 75 S. Frontage Rd. W, Vail

Las oficinas del secretario y registrador estarán cerradas el día de las elecciones para servicios no electorales, incluidos los servicios de vehículos motorizados. Los servicios de vehículos motorizados en línea seguirán estando disponibles en mydmv.colorado.gov.



Para obtener más información, llame a la secretaria y registradora del Condado de Eagle al 970-328-8715 o envíe un correo electrónico a choice@eaglecounty.us.