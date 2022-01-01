Grand Hyatt Vail wins 2021 Smart Meetings Platinum Choice Award

Grand Hyatt Vail late last month issued the following press on being selected winner of the 2021 Smart Meetings Platinum Choice Awards:

Grand Hyatt Vail has been selected as a winner of the 2021 Smart Meetings Platinum Choice Awards. The Platinum Choice Awards honor the hospitality industry’s top-ranked hotels that display the highest standards of overall excellence in service and amenities. Industry professionals and Smart Meetings’ readers cast their votes to determine the best of the best in the nation.

Recognized as a 2021 Smart Meetings Platinum winner, Grand Hyatt Vail’s amenities and services continue to set a precedence for the meetings industry.

Grand Hyatt Vail offers amenities aplenty for both leisure and business travelers alike. In addition to 285 guest rooms and over 40,000 square feet of meeting and event space, GrandHyatt Vail has recently debuted several new offerings on property for meeting attendees and guests. Take a swing at the new Topgolf Swing Suites featuring interactive games such as virtual golf, soccer, dodgeball and hockey. Each suite can host up to 12 people and food and beverage services are offered. This winter, travelers are invited to enjoy the new sushi restaurant in collaboration with acclaimed Yoshimi Sushi. Those seeking an exclusive après experience can take part in the Moët Imperial Yurt which offers a private champagne sabering, delightful bites and can be rented for private meetings and dinners as well.

“To be named as a Platinum Choice Award Winner is a wonderful accomplishment. This feat would not have been possible without our amazing team. We continue to look forward to maintaining the highest standards of service within our industry.” States Dan Johnson, General Manager of Grand Hyatt Vail.

Grand Hyatt Vail is proud to participate in Colorado’s Meeting and Events Incentive Cash Rebate offer. The Meeting and Events Cash Rebate incentive provides a 10% cash rebate against eligible hard costs for hosting meetings and events in Colorado that take place on or after July 1, 2021 and on or before December 31, 2022. The minimum rebate is $3,500 and the maximum rebate is $100,000. Interested planners can contact the resort sales team by phone at 970.476.1234 or by email.