ECO Transit winter schedule for bus service starts Dec. 6

ECO Transit on Wednesday issued the following press release about its winter operating schedule for bus service kicking in on Sunday, Dec. 6:

ECO Transit will start operating the winter schedule beginning on Sunday, Dec. 6. Major changes from the current schedule include extended service hours for the Highway 6 and Valley routes, as well as increased service frequency on Highway 6 during peak hours. Winter schedules are available at https://www.eaglecounty.us/Transit/Schedules/.

This season ECO Transit is introducing two new tools to make it easier for passengers to receive updates about service changes, access bus information, and plan their transit trips.

TransitHub is Eagle County’s official regional trip planning app that includes information about ECO Transit, Vail Transit, Avon Transit and Beaver Creek Transit, as well as other local and regional transit options. TransitHub can be downloaded at www.transithub.com.

ECO BusTime is a new resource that will show passengers exactly where their ECO bus is located and when it’s expected at the stop. Users can register for ECO BusTime alerts for notifications when vehicles are experiencing issues or delays. ECO BusTime will be available through TransitHub or at rideecotransit.com beginning December 6. BusTime provides location and arrival information for ECO Transit buses only.

Social distancing, mask-wearing, and other COVID-19 protocols will remain in place for the winter season. State orders require the county to limit capacity on ECO buses to 50% of vehicle seats. Demand may exceed capacity at peak hours and lead to travel delays. Passengers are advised to factor this into their trip planning and travel at off peak times when possible. Masks and social distancing are required on board vehicles and while waiting at transit stops and facilities.

For the safety of other passengers and bus drivers, individuals may not use ECO Transit if they are experiencing respiratory illness (fever, cough, and shortness of breath)

For information on schedules and fares, visit www.eaglecounty.us/transit or download the web app at www.transithub.com.