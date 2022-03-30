Eagle River Watershed Council announces Dilzell as new executive director

The Eagle River Watershed Council on Wednesday issued the following press release announcing James Dilzell as its new executive director:

EAGLE COUNTY — Eagle River Watershed Council has announced the selection of James Dilzell as its new executive director.

James Dilzell

Tom Allender, the Watershed Council’s board president shared, “Based on James’ history with nonprofits in the valley, knowledge of the watershed, his enthusiasm and the fabulous job he’s done managing the Watershed Council’s education efforts, we are thrilled that he will be the Eagle River Watershed Council’s new executive director”



Since April 2019, Dilzell has worked for the Watershed Council, focusing his efforts in the areas of education and outreach. Prior to that, he worked at Walking Mountains Science Center, where he was the energy programs coordinator. Dilzell received a Bachelor of Science in environmental engineering from the University of Alabama and spent his summers with Montana Conservation Corps, leading a trail crew in the Koontenai National Forest, before moving to Colorado.



“I am so thrilled to be stepping into the role of executive director for the Watershed Council. I’ve been living out our mission for nearly three years, and I cannot wait to continue that and lead this organization to the next level. Our staff and board is a strong team right now, and we have so many incredible and impactful projects coming up this summer and in the next couple of years. I’m looking forward to continue to protect our rivers with this community.”



Dilzell currently lives in Gypsum and has lived in the Eagle Valley for five years. He spends his free time Nordic and alpine skiing, mountain biking, camping and paddle boarding, and has volunteered as a mentor with SOS Outreach in past winters. He also loves to cook, and can often be found at the nearest coffee shop.



Dilzell replaces Holly Loff, who left the organization in February 2022 to pursue a grant writing and consulting business, Sage Grant Writing & Consulting. Loff served as executive director since 2013.



“It was truly a pleasure to work with Holly at the Eagle River Watershed Council. She is not only a talented professional, but also a wonderful and good-hearted person who was able to build a great Watershed Council team and strong and effective relationships with other organizations throughout the county and region’” said Cliff Simonton, who was president of the board of directors of the Eagle River Watershed Council during Loff’s tenure. “She will be missed, but we look forward to having her continued counsel as the Watershed Council enters a new era.”



Eagle River Watershed Council encourages the community to attend its upcoming 7th Annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival on April 7, with both virtual and in-person options available. The in-person event will take place at the Riverwalk Theater in Edwards, with doors opening at 5:30 pm and films showing at 6:30 pm. Tickets are available at erwc.org/filmfest.



“This is event is one of my absolute favorites, and I’m stoked that we have both in-person and virtual components this year. It’ll be so much fun to see folks at the Riverwalk Theater. Plus, this is the first time we’ve had a Q&A session with filmmakers, and I can’t wait for our community to experience it. I’m a little biased, but our silent auction has some of the best adventures and gear I could imagine, too,” Dilzell says.



Learn more about the Watershed Council at erwc.org.