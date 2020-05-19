Eagle County releases revised plan for traditional Memorial Day activities

Eagle County on Tuesday issued the following press release on revised Memorial Day activities due to the COVID-19 crisis:

Eagle County’s traditional Memorial Day activities will be modified this year. Flags will be placed in local cemeteries no later than Friday, May 22 by small groups of boy scouts and veterans. This will not be open to the public.

The Memorial Day service will be pre-recorded and available to watch at 4 p.m. on Mon., May 25. The program will consist of the traditional benediction and prayers by Rabbi Joe Newman, U.S. Navy, Retd., Chaplain VFW post 10721. It will also include an address by Claire Noble, U.S. Air Force. Names of Eagle County residents who perished in the line of duty will be read by David Witt, a junior at West Point and County Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry, with the bell rung for each name. The national anthem will be sung by Caroline Dewell and Tanner Essex of Eagle Valley High School.



The video program may be viewed on the county Facebook page, www.facebook.com/eaglecounty, on Eagle County Television at ecgtv.com/live and on cable channel 18 where it will repeat during the evening.

“We hope you can all join us for a meaningful Memorial Day ceremony,” said Pat Hammon, the county’s Veteran Service Officer.

County offices, including the Avon and El Jebel satellite offices and landfill and related facilities, will be closed on Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day. The Eagle County landfill will open at 6:30 a.m. on May 26.