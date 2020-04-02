Eagle County records 5th death from COVID-19

Eagle County health officials on Thursday reported the fifth death of a county resident from the COVID-19 virus — a man in his 80s on Wednesday “in the care of his family at home.”

The county now has 349 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five deaths since the first fatality less than two weeks ago on March 21. Here’s the press release from the county on the most recent death. No other details are currently available:

Eagle County Public Health and Environment is confirming the fifth death of an Eagle County resident from COVID-19. A man in his 80s died on Wednesday (4/1) in the care of his family at home.

“It is with a heavy heart that we are confirming the loss of another community member from COVID-19,” said Heath Harmon, Director of Eagle County Public Health and Environment. “We are extending our deepest condolences to the family.”

For the protection of all community members, officials are reminding residents of the importance of staying home except for the critical activities listed below. In addition, when out in public for these activities, people must maintain the minimum six feet safe distance from others.

-Obtaining food and other household necessities, including medicine

-Going to and from work if you are a critical employee

-Seeking medical care

-Caring for dependents or pets

-Caring for a vulnerable person in another location

-Participating in outdoor recreation

For more information about COVID-19 in Eagle County, follow One Valley Voice on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OneValleyVoice and visit www.ECEmergency.org.

Residents may also contact the CO HELP Hotline at 1-877-462-2911 to ask specific questions about COVID-19.