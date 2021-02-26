Eagle County offices to open for in-person services starting March 1

Eagle County on Thursday issued the following press release on the March 1 opening of its offices and facilities for in-person services:

Beginning Monday, March 1, Eagle County facilities and operations will be open for in-person services to customers and visitors with required safety protocols.

Members of the public and all employees will be required to wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing, as well as occupancy requirements. Those who cannot wear a face covering due to a medical condition or otherwise feel uncomfortable are encouraged to conduct business over the phone, via email, or online at www.eaglecounty.us



To comply with Public Health orders, a reduced number of employees will be working on site at all county facilities; the remainder will continue to work remotely until the public health guidance is revised.



Visitors should be aware that accessing in-person services may result in longer wait times.

Specifically, wait times at Clerk and Recorder’s Offices may be longer than normal for those accessing in-person services. The public’s patience and understanding is appreciated.



The reopening schedule on March 1 is as follows:



Main Eagle County Building

500 and 551 Broadway, Eagle, Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Administration

Assessor

Clerk and Recorder

-Recording: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

-Motor Vehicle, including vehicle titling and registration: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Note that due to anticipated high volume, wait times may be longer than normal

-Liquor Licensing: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., by appointment – 970-328-8718

-Elections: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., by appointment – 970-328-8715

Community Development, including Planning and Building: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Engineering: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Environmental Health: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Public Health: Monday – Friday, appointments recommended – 970-328-8840

Human Services: by appointment – 970-328-8840

El Jebel Community Center

0020 Eagle County Drive, El Jebel, Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Clerk and Recorder

-Recording: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

-Motor Vehicle, including vehicle titling and registration: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Note that due to anticipated high volume, wait times may be longer than normal

-Permits can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

-Building permits will picked up/dropped off on Mondays and Thursdays

Avon Annex

100 West Beaver Creek Blvd. #107, Avon, Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m..



Clerk and Recorder

-Motor Vehicle, including vehicle titling and registration: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Note that due to anticipated high volume, wait times may be longer than normal

Human Services: by appointment – 970-328-8840



Eagle County Animal Shelter

1400 Fairgrounds Road, Eagle, Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Eagle River Center, Eagle County Fairgrounds

0794 Fairgrounds Road, Eagle

Boat Ramps, Fishing is Fun, Disc Golf, and Public Restrooms.



Freedom Park Spray Park and Public Restrooms

300 Miller Ranch Rd, Edwards, CO 81632



Vail Transportation Center (ECO Transit)

241 S Frontage Rd E, Vail, CO 81657, Vail, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily



In addition, Healthy Aging senior meals are being offered via takeout or home delivery. To arrange for meal delivery in the El Jebel area call 970-379-0020; in the lower Eagle River Valley from Dotsero to Eagle call 970-328-8896; and in the upper Eagle River Valley Wolcott to Vail call 970-328-8831. Take-out/pick up is also available at all three locations.



Beginning March 1, Eagle County will resume public hearings on matters before the Board of County Commissioners, as well as liquor licenses and other topics. Members of the public will be required to sign up in advance for attendance at all meetings and hearings so that room capacity can be monitored. A sign-up sheet for each individual meeting will be available at www.eaglecounty.us, as well as linked to Board of County Commissioner agendas, Planning Commission agendas, or other meeting agendas as appropriate.



Land use hearings will be held virtually through video conference or conference call line, including pre-application meetings and active land use file coordination meetings. More information about the process is located at www.eaglecounty.us/planning or by email to comdev@eaglecounty.us.



For complete details, visit www.eaglecounty.us and www.eaglecountycovid.org.