Eagle County moves COVID-19 testing site to increase access

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
Eagle County on Wednesday issued the following press release on COVID-19 testing sites:
A location change will occur for one of Eagle County’s community COVID-19 testing sites to increase access. The Eagle Pool and Ice Rink location will be moved to the Town Park at 6th Avenue, a more central location in Eagle, for testing three days a week. In addition, testing will also be performed at Colorado Mountain College in Edwards four days a week. Effective beginning Wed., Sept. 22, the locations and hours are as follows:
Eagle, 6th Street at the Town Park
Days: Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday
Hours: 9:00 am to 5:00 pm
Edwards, Colorado Mountain College, 150 Miller Ranch Road
Days: Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday
Hours: 9:00 am to 5:00 pm
These two locations will provide access to PCR testing with a nasal swab. The results are typically available within 2-3 days. Registration is encouraged and can be done online in advance of arrival but is not required. If individuals choose to register in advance, they can simply show up at a time that is convenient, otherwise they can arrive at the drive thru sites and complete the registration at that time.
“We have been seeing a decrease in our new COVID-19 cases over the past 2 weeks,” said Heath Harmon, Director of Eagle County Public Health and Environment. “Testing remains an important tool for early diagnosis and decreasing spread in our community.”
The testing location at the Gypsum Sports Complex will remain as is, operating Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm. This location offers saliva tests, with results typically available within 48 hours. Appointments for this location can be made at rfvcovidtest.com but are not required.
Since these results are not available immediately, Public Health officials continue to advise that individuals adopt certain precautions to help limit potential exposures and spread of COVID-19 to others while awaiting test results:
-If you have symptoms consistent with COVID, regardless of your vaccination status, stay home except while seeking testing.
-If you have symptoms and are being tested,
-If you were exposed to someone confirmed to have COVID-19, do not have symptoms and are fully vaccinated,
-If you were exposed to someone confirmed to have COVID-19, do not have symptoms and are not fully vaccinated (partially vaccinated or unvaccinated)
Testing locations throughout the Eagle River and Roaring Fork Valleys are listed at https://sites.google.com/eaglecounty.us/covidtestingsites/english.