Eagle County moves COVID-19 testing site to increase access

Eagle County on Wednesday issued the following press release on COVID-19 testing sites:

A location change will occur for one of Eagle County’s community COVID-19 testing sites to increase access. The Eagle Pool and Ice Rink location will be moved to the Town Park at 6th Avenue, a more central location in Eagle, for testing three days a week. In addition, testing will also be performed at Colorado Mountain College in Edwards four days a week. Effective beginning Wed., Sept. 22, the locations and hours are as follows:



Eagle, 6th Street at the Town Park

Days: Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday

Hours: 9:00 am to 5:00 pm



Edwards, Colorado Mountain College, 150 Miller Ranch Road

Days: Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Hours: 9:00 am to 5:00 pm



These two locations will provide access to PCR testing with a nasal swab. The results are typically available within 2-3 days. Registration is encouraged and can be done online in advance of arrival but is not required. If individuals choose to register in advance, they can simply show up at a time that is convenient, otherwise they can arrive at the drive thru sites and complete the registration at that time.

“We have been seeing a decrease in our new COVID-19 cases over the past 2 weeks,” said Heath Harmon, Director of Eagle County Public Health and Environment. “Testing remains an important tool for early diagnosis and decreasing spread in our community.”



The testing location at the Gypsum Sports Complex will remain as is, operating Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm. This location offers saliva tests, with results typically available within 48 hours. Appointments for this location can be made at rfvcovidtest.com but are not required.



Since these results are not available immediately, Public Health officials continue to advise that individuals adopt certain precautions to help limit potential exposures and spread of COVID-19 to others while awaiting test results:



-If you have symptoms consistent with COVID, regardless of your vaccination status, stay home except while seeking testing.

testing should be conducted between 24-48 hours after your symptoms began.

testing sooner than 24 hours may provide a false negative result.

-If you have symptoms and are being tested,

remain at home until test results have been received.

If the results are positive, remain home for 10 days from when your symptoms began.

If your results are negative and you were not exposed to someone with confirmed COVID-19, remain home until your symptoms have cleared. try to isolate from other household members during this time.

-If you were exposed to someone confirmed to have COVID-19, do not have symptoms and are fully vaccinated,

you should seek testing on the 5th day from your exposure.

you should wear a face covering until you receive your results, but do not need to stay at home.

if the results are negative, you no longer need to wear a face covering.

if the results are positive, you will need to remain home for 10 days from the day the test was performed.

-If you were exposed to someone confirmed to have COVID-19, do not have symptoms and are not fully vaccinated (partially vaccinated or unvaccinated)



you should remain home for 10 days if you were in contact with the person who has COVID-19

you should seek testing between days 5-7 from your exposure.

if tested and the results are negative, you no longer need to stay home after day 7.

if the results are positive you will need to remain home for 10 days from the day the test was performed.

Testing locations throughout the Eagle River and Roaring Fork Valleys are listed at https://sites.google.com/eaglecounty.us/covidtestingsites/english.