Conservation Colorado says Biden will now have a pro-conservation U.S. Senate

Conservation Colorado on Wednesday issued the following statement after the confirmation of John Ossoff as the next U.S. senator for the state of Georgia and the Democratic Party regaining control of the U.S. Senate:

Pro-Conservation Victories in Georgia

DENVER — Today, national networks affirmed that President-elect Joe Biden will be able to work with a pro-conservation U.S. Senate to deliver on his agenda for urgent science-based climate action.

Conservation Colorado Executive Director Kelly Nordini released the following statement in response:

“Senators-elect Jon Ossoff and Rafael Warnock’s historic victories give President-elect Biden the pro-conservation majority he needs to enact his climate agenda. Alongside Colorado’s own Senators [Michael] Bennet and [John] Hickenlooper, our pro-conservation federal leaders have an unprecedented opportunity to act boldly to protect our communities, safeguard our land and water, and stop the worst impacts of climate change.

“Leadership and innovation to reduce pollution and tackle climate change is coming from the states. Having a federal partner to complement these efforts is essential. We must work together to hit our climate targets, implement oil and gas reforms, lead on the goal of protecting 30 percent of our land and water over the next decade, and directly confront the impacts of environmental racism in our state.”