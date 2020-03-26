Colorado Mountain Medical issues COVID-19 letter on home telehealth visits

To our patients:

In an effort to keep you informed with updated Colorado Mountain Medical Information, we will be communicating our changes to you on a regular basis.

HOME TELEHEALTH VISITS

Colorado Mountain Medical is committed to providing medical care to you and your families during the COVID-19 crisis, while keeping you safely at home. We have instituted a comprehensive Telehealth program that will allow you to conduct your doctor visit at home.

If you have an upcoming appointment with your primary care doctor or specialist, please know that we are making every effort to keep that appointment and will provide instruction on converting your visit to a video assisted Telehealth visit and you will receive detailed communication from the clinic. If you are scheduled for an in-office procedure, please discuss with your health care provider whether this should be postponed for your health and safety or if it is deemed medically necessary to proceed with the procedure now.

Telehealth visits are billed to your insurance like any other office visit and are covered by all insurers, including Medicare and Medicaid, during the COVID-19 crisis. Co-pays and deductibles may apply – please consult your specific insurance plan. If you are self-pay, please inquire with the office about a cash-pay cost prior to your visit.

Please call CMM at 970-926-6340 if you have questions about an upcoming visit.

COVID-19 UPDATES

If you think you have COVID-19, please call CMM at 970-926-6340 before visiting any CMM office.

Eagle County COVID-19 updates can be found here at ecemergency.org.

The Colorado Health Emergency Line, or CO-Help is a toll-free hotline 1-877-462-2911 to provide information and answer questions about COVID-19.