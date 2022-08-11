Closure scheduled for High Road in Red Cliff

Eagle County on Thursday issued the following press release on a temporary closure of High Road in Red Cliff:

High Road in the Town of Red Cliff will be closed beginning Monday, August 22 for workers to perform rockfall mitigation on the cliff face above High Road. The closure is anticipated to remain in effect until Friday, August 26. Traffic will be directed to use Water Street to bypass the project location. The designated detour route will be marked with road signs.



“High Road sees a number of minor rockfall incidents each year,” said Eagle County Senior Staff Engineer Rickie Davies. “A larger rockfall incident that occurred in April was the catalyst for this work.”



Here is a schematic of the detour route.



The rockfall mitigation work is at the direction of the Eagle County Engineering Department and will be performed by Geovert, LLC.



Cierre programado para High Road en Red Cliff



11 de agosto de 2022 – High Road en Town of Red Cliff estará cerrada a partir del lunes 22 de agosto para que los trabajadores mitiguen los desprendimientos de rocas en el acantilado sobre High Road. Se prevé que el cierre permanecerá en vigor hasta el viernes 26 de agosto. El tráfico se dirigirá hacia Water Street para evitar la ubicación del proyecto. La ruta de desvío designada estará marcada con señales de tráfico.



“High Road ve una serie de incidentes menores de desprendimiento de rocas cada año”, dijo Rickie Davies, Ingeniero Senior de Personal del Condado de Eagle. “Un incidente de desprendimiento de rocas grande que ocurrió en abril fue el catalizador para este trabajo”.



Aquí hay un esquema de la ruta de desvío.



El trabajo de mitigación del desprendimiento de rocas está a cargo del Departamento de Ingeniería del Condado de Eagle y será realizado por Geovert, LLC.