CDPHE closes all Colorado bars, restaurants, gyms, theaters and casinos for one month

DENVER, March 16, 2020: The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued a public health order to close bars, restaurants, gyms, theaters, and casinos to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, effective at 8:00 a.m. on March 17 for the duration of 30 days. The public health order will help the state slow and limit the spread of COVID-19 in Colorado communities.

“We understand the gravity of this public health order, and the disruption it will cause,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. “But we are weighing this disruption against the need to save lives. Based on the experience of other countries, the state of Washington, and modeling data, the sooner we begin social distancing measures on a large enough scale, the more quickly we can slow transmission of the virus, which translates into less people requiring hospitalization at the same time and more lives saved.”

Establishments may continue to offer food and beverage using delivery service, window service, walk-up service, drive-through service, or drive-up service, and must use precautions in doing so to mitigate the potential transmission of COVID-19, including social distancing.

Establishments may allow up to five members of the public at one time on the premises for the purpose of picking up their food or beverage orders, so long as those individuals are at least six feet apart from one another.

In addition, the order does not apply to grocery stores, markets, convenience stores, pharmacies, drug stores, food pantries, room service in hotels, health care facilities, residential care facilities, congregate care facilities, juvenile justice facilities, crisis shelters or similar institutions, airport concessionaires, and any emergency facilities necessary for the response to these events.

Possible enforcement actions include fines or the possibility of filing an action in court. The main goal of all public health orders is compliance to protect the health and well-being of all Coloradans.

Read the entire public health order here.

Continue to stay up to date by visiting colorado.gov/cdphe/2019-novel-coronavirus.