Beaver Creek Winter Culinary Weekend welcomes visiting chefs, winemakers

Vail Resorts on Monday issued the following press release on the Beaver Creek Winter Culinary Weekend set for Jan. 20-23:

Winter Culinary Weekend returns to Beaver Creek Jan. 20th – 23rd with dynamic, high-alpine outdoor adventures and unique events that showcase culinary expertise from both visiting Chefs and Beaver Creek restaurants. Colorado hosts California at January’s signature event, with four Chefs and all twelve winemakers hailing from the Golden State.

Guest Chefs including Tyler Florence, Chris Cosentino, Traci Des Jardins, Elizabeth Falkner and Josh Niernberg bring their talents to wine-paired luncheons and dinners, cooking alongside Chefs from Beaver Creek restaurants. Wines, spirits and cocktails at the events are provided by visiting pouring partners from California, Texas and Colorado who bring a variety of unique and small-batch offerings for guests to enjoy, with selections of boutique wineries from Sonoma, Napa Valley and the Central Coast. Learn more about the Guest Chefs at BeaverCreek.com/Culinary

With ten events across four days, Winter Culinary Weekend offers something for everyone – from wine-paired dinners and a mixology class to a glassware seminar, capped by Sunday’s Snowshoe and Sunset Supper to wrap up the weekend.

At the Guided Snowshoe Excursion and Gourmet Luncheon, snowshoe through stunning surroundings, then relax at Grouse Mountain Grill, a unique slope-side restaurant, and enjoy lunch prepared by Guest Chef Josh Niernberg and Grouse Mountain Grill’s Executive Chef Bryan Wilson, as well as Outward Wines paired with each course.

At the ever-popular Ski.Eat.Ski, seize the opportunity to tackle the mountain with expert guides. Following an exhilarating morning in the snow, savor a gourmet lunch, designed by Guest Chefs Elizabeth Falkner and Traci Des Jardins alongside Zach’s Cabin Executive Chef Alex Slagle, paired with unique wines from Angela Osborne of A Tribute to Grace Wine Company to complete this elevated on-mountain experience.

The Culinary Collaboration Dinner at Splendido benefitting Bright Future Foundation offers guests the opportunity to enjoy a dinner prepared by featured Guest Chef Tyler Florence and Splendido’s Executive Chef and owner Brian Ackerman in the exquisite surroundings of the Chateau.

Raise a glass at Saturday’s Grand Tasting while enjoying live music from Hazel Miller and the Collective to celebrate an unforgettable culinary experience in the mountains.

Pouring partners include Cervantes Family Vineyards, Favia Wines, Lady of the Sunshine, Land of Saints, Laws Whiskey House, Lieu Dit Winery, LALO Tequila, Outward Wines, Premium Port Wines, Presqu’ile Wines, Purlieu Wines, Reeve Wines, Scar of the Sea, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, A Tribute to Grace Wine Company, and Tyler Winery.

Proof of full vaccination two weeks prior to the event or negative COVID test within 72 hours of the event is required for all luncheons, dinners, and seminars. The Grand Tasting requires proof of full vaccination by January 8, 2022.

Details for all events and tickets are available at BeaverCreek.com/Culinary