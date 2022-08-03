Agneberg qualifies for Nov. 8 sheriff’s race

The Eagle County Clerk & Recorder’s office on Wednesday issued the following press release on unaffiliated candidate Paul Agneberg qualifying for the Nov. 8 election to run against Republican Sheriff James Van Beek:

The Clerk & Recorder of Eagle County has announced that Paul Agneberg, an unaffiliated candidate for Eagle County Sheriff collected the required number of signatures to appear on the November 8, 2022 General Election ballot.

Unaffiliated candidates for Sheriff are required to collect 306 signatures, a requirement outlined by 1-4-802-1(c)(VII), C.R.S. Mr. Agneberg submitted 782 valid signatures, clearing the threshold to appear on the ballot.

Petition Verification Summary – Paul Agneberg:

Number of qualified signatures submitted 991 Number of entries rejected 209 Number of entries accepted 782 Number of valid signatures required 306

For a complete notification of sufficiency for Mr. Agneberg, visit https://www.eaglecounty.us/clerkandrecorder/votingandelections. Any protest regarding the validity Mr. Agneberg’s petition must be filed with the district court within five (5) days from the date of the Notification of Sufficiency pursuant to Section 1-4-909, of the Colorado Revised Statutes.

A record of all accepted and rejected signatures, including reasons for each rejection is on file with the Eagle County Clerk & Recorder.

Candidato no afiliado califica para la boleta electoral de las elecciones generales para Sheriff del Condado de Eagle

3 de agosto de 2022 – La Secretaria y Registradora del Condado de Eagle ha anunciado que Paul Agneberg, un candidato no afiliado para el puesto de Sheriff del Condado de Eagle, recolectó la cantidad requerida de firmas para aparecer en la boleta electoral de las elecciones generales del 8 de noviembre de 2022.

Los candidatos a Sheriff no afiliados deben recolectar 306 firmas, un requisito descrito en 1-4-802-1(c)(VII), C.R.S. El Sr. Agneberg presentó 782 firmas válidas, lo que le hizo cumplir el requisito para aparecer en la boleta.

Resumen de verificación de la petición – Paul Agneberg:

Número de firmas válidas presentadas 991 Número de entradas rechazadas 209 Número de entradas aceptadas 782 Número de firmas válidas requeridas 306

Para obtener una notificación completa de suficiencia para el Sr. Agneberg, visite https://www.eaglecounty.us/clerkandrecorder/votingandelections. Cualquier protesta con respecto a la validez de la petición del Sr. Agneberg debe presentarse ante el tribunal de distrito dentro de los cinco (5) días a partir de la fecha de la notificación de suficiencia de conformidad con la Sección 1-4-909 de los Estatutos Revisados de Colorado.

Un registro de todas las firmas aceptadas y rechazadas, incluidas las razones de cada rechazo, está archivado en la oficina de la Secretaria y Registradora del Condado de Eagle.