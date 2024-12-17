Westin Riverfront hosting Dec. 19 Chakra Workshop and Wine & Design Party

Spa Anjali and the Athletic Club at The Westin recently issued the following press release on a Chakra Workshop followed by a special Wine & Design Party with Liv & B Designs on Dec. 19:

Take a break from the December madness on Thursday, Dec. 19th and focus on meditation and self-expression at Spa Anjali and the Athletic Club at The Westin which are hosting a Chakra Workshop followed by a special Wine & Design Party with Liv & B Designs.

Chakra Workshop: Throat & Air – Thursday, Dec. 19th at 3:30 p.m. in the Yoga Studio

Join Chelsea Winters for 75 minutes of gentle movement, mantra, and guided meditation to help activate and balance our chakras or energy centers. This workshop will include aspects of gentle asana, chi gong, supported restorative poses, mantra or chanting, affirmations and guided meditation. The workshop is $50 for non-members, please call 970-790-2051 to register.

Wine & Design Party – Thursday, Dec. 19th from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. in the Salon at Spa Anjali

Colorado’s Liv & B Designs strives to empower and inspire fierce, confident women on their journey to self-love and self-expression. Each participant will create their own timeless, handcrafted necklace, perfect to enjoy this holiday season. Participants will be encouraged to celebrate their individuality while embrace imperfections and making meaningful connections with our community. Necklaces start at $58 per person, with light appetizers and beverages served. Please call 970-790-3020 to RSVP in advance.

Located inside The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa, Spa Anjali features 27,000 square feet of dedicated wellness space, including a full-service salon and 14-room spa that offers an extensive treatment menu focused on three healing mountain traditions – the Rockies, Alps and Himalayas. The Athletic Club at The Westin offers 50+ group exercise classes each week along with access to The Westin Riverfront’s stunning outdoor pool with three infinity hot tubs.