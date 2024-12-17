Westin Riverfront hosting Dec. 19 Chakra Workshop and Wine & Design Party

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
Spa Anjali and the Athletic Club at The Westin recently issued the following press release on a Chakra Workshop followed by a special Wine & Design Party with Liv & B Designs on Dec. 19:
Take a break from the December madness on Thursday, Dec. 19th and focus on meditation and self-expression at Spa Anjali and the Athletic Club at The Westin which are hosting a Chakra Workshop followed by a special Wine & Design Party with Liv & B Designs.
Chakra Workshop: Throat & Air – Thursday, Dec. 19th at 3:30 p.m. in the Yoga Studio
Wine & Design Party – Thursday, Dec. 19th from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. in the Salon at Spa Anjali
Located inside The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa, Spa Anjali features 27,000 square feet of dedicated wellness space, including a full-service salon and 14-room spa that offers an extensive treatment menu focused on three healing mountain traditions – the Rockies, Alps and Himalayas. The Athletic Club at The Westin offers 50+ group exercise classes each week along with access to The Westin Riverfront’s stunning outdoor pool with three infinity hot tubs.