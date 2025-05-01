Westin Athletic Club hosting benefit yoga classes for SpeakUp ReachOut

The Athletic Club at The Westin recently issued the following press release on free community yoga classes to raise funds for Eagle County’s SpeakUp ReachOut during Mental Health Awareness Month:

The Athletic Club at The Westin is honoring Mental Health Awareness Month this May by holding a series of FREE community yoga classes that will raise funds for Eagle County’s SpeakUp ReachOut.

The schedule of FREE May Mental Health Awareness Classes happening at the Athletic Club at The Westin includes:

Saturday, May 3 at 10:30 a.m. – Aerial Yoga

Monday, May 5 at 8:30 a.m. – Power Flow

Tuesday, May 6 at NOON – Melt & Flow

Sunday, May 18 at 5:30 p.m. – Mellow Flow

Wednesday, May 28 at 7:30 a.m. – Vinyasa

Donations will be accepted for SpeakUp ReachOut, which has the mission of preventing suicide in Eagle County through training, awareness and hope. For more information, please visit www.speakupreachout.org.

“Yoga is a powerful tool for nurturing mental well-being – it helps ease stress and anxiety while cultivating a deep sense of calm and relaxation,” said Jennifer Razee, Director of Club & Spa at The Westin Riverfront. “We’re proud to support SpeakUp ReachOut and help shine a light on the importance of mental health awareness and resources in our community.”

After each yoga class, stay for an optional 30-minute guided meditation. Advanced registration is highly recommended for all Athletic Club classes, please call 970-790-2051 to sign up.

Team members from The Westin Riverfront recently attended the H.O.P.E. Certification Workplace Wellbeing Summit organized by SpeakUp ReachOut, where organizations could learn how to foster a healthier and more supportive work environment.

“We are always seeking new ways to support the overall wellbeing of our associates and embrace better workplace mental health,” said Westin Riverfront General Manager Veronica Moretti.

The Athletic Club at The Westin offers more than 50 group exercise classes weekly, including Masters Swim, Pilates Barre, Vinyasa Flow, HIIT and Aerial Yoga. For more information or to register in advance for any of the Athletic Club at The Westin events, please visit www.spaanjali.com/events.